Large Scrap Yard Fire in Oldham Sends Thick Smoke Across Greater Manchester

A significant fire at a scrap yard in Chadderton, Oldham, has produced thick smoke visible for miles, prompting fire services to advise residents to keep windows closed and avoid the area. Six fire engines are tackling the blaze.

Thick smoke from a large fire at a scrap yard in Oldham is visible for miles, with social media pictures showing grey clouds above the M60 motorway.

The blaze, located on Moston Road in Chadderton, was first reported shortly after 11am on Saturday, May 30th. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) responded with six fire engines from various stations, including Blackley, Hollins, Heywood, Philips Park, Broughton, and Offerton, supported by the Technical Response Unit from Ashton. Firefighters are using six hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and remain on scene.

The service has warned residents to keep windows and doors shut due to heavy smoke and to avoid the area. Smoke has been observed as far away as Manchester city centre and even from the Northern Quarter, approximately seven miles from the site. Local reports also describe sirens heard near Chadderton Morrisons off Hollinwood Avenue as emergency vehicles rushed to the incident. The cause of the fire is not yet specified, and updates are expected as crews continue their operations





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Fire Oldham Chadderton Scrap Yard Smoke Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service Moston Road Incident

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