Larry Birkhead shares never-before-seen video of Anna Nicole Smith to celebrate her birthday, highlighting their enduring legacy and custody journey.

Larry Birkhead has released exclusive, never-before-seen video footage of the late Anna Nicole Smith to mark what would have been her birthday, offering fans a poignant glimpse into her vibrant personality and life. The photographer and actor shared the clip, which captures Anna Nicole Smith dressed in a striking yellow halterneck dress and heels, laughing and chatting spontaneously with those around her. Birkhead described the release as a special gift for their shared community, emphasizing the enduring emotional connection that continues to bind them to the late star decades after her passing.

Spontaneous Birthday Footage Details

The video features Anna Nicole Smith appearing radiant and energetic, engaging in lighthearted moments that showcase her charismatic presence without the pressure of a staged photoshoot. Birkhead explained that the clip is a spontaneous capture from a time when they were all being completely ridiculous and having fun, aiming to take viewers right back to those carefree moments. He posted the content to his Instagram account, which has approximately 213,000 followers, alongside a message thanking fans for their continued love and support.

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In his accompanying post, Birkhead stated that he felt the day belonged to everyone who still loved Anna, expressing deep appreciation for the stories and memories people continued to share. He noted that the love fans show Anna Nicole Smith all these years later is something he and their daughter Dannielynn really appreciate. Birkhead encouraged his audience to honor her memory by doing something spontaneous but advised them not to do anything Anna Nicole Smith would not have done, adding a playful yet respectful touch to the tribute.

Paternity And Custody History

Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith first met at the Barnstable Brown Gala in May 2003, an annual celebrity event held ahead of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. Their relationship led to the birth of their daughter, Dannielynn, though questions surrounding the identity of the child's father persisted at the time of Anna Nicole Smith's death. A subsequent DNA test confirmed Birkhead's paternity, a legal milestone that allowed him to be awarded full custody of their daughter.

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Since securing custody, Birkhead has raised Dannielynn largely away from the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight, while diligently ensuring she maintains a strong connection to her late mother's legacy. The father and daughter have continued to attend the Barnstable Brown Gala together, returning to the very event where their lives intersected over two decades ago. This consistent presence allows Dannielynn to grow up hearing stories about her famous mother and participating in the annual celebrations that keep Anna Nicole Smith's spirit alive.

Dannielynn Birkhead's Growing Identity

Dannielynn has recently made headlines for developing her own distinct style and identity, moving beyond the shadow of her mother's fame. In 2026, she drew attention at the Kentucky Derby celebrations when she debuted a dramatic gothic-inspired outfit featuring platinum blonde hair with dark tips. Birkhead expressed pride in his daughter's ability to forge her own path, stating he was excited for her to follow any direction she chooses rather than forcing her to follow in Anna Nicole Smith's modelling footsteps.

Birkhead has also spoken candidly about the challenges of raising a public figure's child, particularly in 2025 when he discussed the difficulties of determining who was genuine among friends and acquaintances. He emphasized his commitment to protecting Dannielynn not just from the media and paparazzi, but also from people he allowed into their private circle. His approach focuses on surrounding her with individuals who have her best interests at heart, ensuring she can navigate life and career choices with safety and confidence.

Enduring Public Legacy

The release of this rare footage underscores the lasting impact Anna Nicole Smith has on popular culture and the dedicated efforts of Larry Birkhead to preserve her memory authentically. By sharing unguarded, joyful moments, Birkhead provides a counter-narrative to the sensationalism that often surrounded her life, focusing instead on the human connection and fun she brought to those around her. The continued attendance of the Barnstable Brown Gala by both father and daughter serves as a living memorial, reinforcing the bond between the past and the present.

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As Dannielynn continues to mature and make her own marks in the world, the careful balance Birkhead maintains between protection and exposure remains a key theme in their public narrative. The viral nature of the recent video highlights how fans remain eager for authentic glimpses into the life of the late star, validating Birkhead's decision to share these intimate moments. This tribute not only celebrates Anna Nicole Smith's birthday but also affirms the resilience of the family unit she left behind.