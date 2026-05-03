Larry Birkhead Opens Up About Daughter Dannielynn's Career Pressures and New Edgy Look

Larry Birkhead discusses the pressures his daughter Dannielynn faces to follow in her late mother Anna Nicole Smith's footsteps, her academic pursuits, and her new bold fashion statement at the Kentucky Derby.

Larry Birkhead , the ex-partner of the late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith , recently shared his thoughts on the pressures his daughter Dannielynn faces as she navigates her future career path.

Speaking at the Barnstable Brown Gala during the Kentucky Derby weekend, Birkhead, a 53-year-old photographer, revealed that his 19-year-old daughter is under significant pressure to follow in her late mother's footsteps. Anna Nicole Smith, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 39 due to an accidental drug overdose, was a prominent figure in the modeling and entertainment industry, known for her appearances in Playboy and collaborations with brands like Guess and H&M. Birkhead, however, emphasized that he supports Dannielynn in whatever path she chooses, whether it be pursuing a career in forensics, criminal studies, or even modeling and acting like her mother.

He expressed his pride in her academic achievements, noting that she earned good grades in her first semester of college, where she is currently majoring in forensic science. Dannielynn herself has shown interest in exploring multiple fields, including culinary arts, and has not ruled out the possibility of modeling or acting in the future. She also shared that she does not mind being compared to her late mother, as it makes her feel good and honors her memory.

Birkhead's supportive stance reflects his commitment to allowing Dannielynn to carve her own path while acknowledging the legacy of her mother. During the gala, Dannielynn made a striking appearance with a new edgy look, sporting a shorter pixie cut with darker tips and a strapless black gown from Punk Rave. Birkhead, who documented the moment on his Instagram, praised her style and expressed his excitement for her growing confidence and independence.

He admitted to having mixed feelings about her potential career choices but ultimately stands by her decisions, highlighting the importance of parental support in her journey of self-discovery





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Larry Birkhead Dannielynn Smith Anna Nicole Smith Kentucky Derby Forensic Science

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