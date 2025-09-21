Larry Lamb Refuses to Retire: Gavin & Stacey Star, 77, Shares Why He Won't Slow Down

Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb, 77, has no plans to retire, emphasizing his working-class background and the importance of staying busy. He shares his views on retirement and discusses his expanding creative pursuits, including poetry and writing. His son, George Lamb, reflects on his father's career and the 'nepo baby' concept.

Larry Lamb , the beloved Mick from the hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey , is showing no signs of slowing down, even at 77. Fresh off the stage at the National Television Awards where he accepted the award for Best Comedy alongside his co-stars, Lamb has emphatically stated his refusal to retire. In an interview with The Daily Mail, accompanied by his son George, Lamb expressed his aversion to the idea of 'vegetating,' emphasizing his working-class background and the importance of staying busy.

He believes that inactivity would lead to a sense of worthlessness, a feeling he's keen to avoid. This sentiment, he feels, resonates with many working-class individuals who may struggle with retirement. Lamb's unwavering commitment to his craft and his desire to keep 'sending everybody potty' underscore his energetic approach to life and his commitment to remaining engaged in the entertainment industry.\Lamb's philosophy on work and retirement stems from his own experiences and observations within the acting world. He recalls a conversation with an older actor who revealed the harsh reality of an actor's career: the phone eventually stops ringing, effectively forcing retirement through lack of opportunities. Lamb is determined to avoid this fate, actively seeking projects and creative outlets to keep himself stimulated and engaged. Beyond his acting roles, Lamb has expanded his creative horizons, releasing his first fiction novel, All Wrapped Up, and now delving into poetry. He is scheduled to perform his first poetry gig in Hereford on September 27th, showcasing his diverse talents and his refusal to be confined to a single creative domain. His continued pursuit of various artistic endeavors reflects his dynamic approach to aging and his passion for remaining active and engaged with his audience and the world.\During the interview, George Lamb, who is currently focused on his regenerative farming business Wildfarmed, also shared his perspective on his father's career and the concept of 'nepo babies.' He admitted that as a child, he wasn't particularly drawn to the acting profession. He observed his father's initial struggles to build a career and the subsequent downturn in the mid-90s, leading his mother to discourage him from pursuing acting. George ultimately found success in the music industry and later in television, hosting shows like Big Brother's Little Brother. He highlights how his own career trajectory unfolded, somewhat independently of his father's acting work. George also shares the story of how his father, initially hesitant, was persuaded by Alison Steadman to take on the role of Mick in Gavin & Stacey, a role that would catapult him to further success and widespread recognition. The interview reveals the strong family bond and mutual support between Larry and George, underscoring their shared values of hard work, resilience, and creative exploration. Larry's continued work reflects on old age, reflecting on the past, looking towards the future and writing stories and poems about it





