Actor Larry Poindexter passes away at 66 days after being struck by a car in Studio City. Agent Harry Gold details the unexpected death following surgery for broken ribs.

Actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66 in Los Angeles, following a tragic incident that occurred just days prior. The veteran performer was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Studio City on Friday, November 13. He subsequently passed away in a hospital on the following Wednesday, November 18, shortly before a scheduled surgical procedure.

Final Days And Medical Treatment Details

His agent, Harry Gold, provided the first detailed account of the actor's final days to NBC News, revealing that initial medical assessments did not indicate a fatal prognosis. According to Gold, doctors failed to diagnose the injuries as anything serious at the time of admission. He explained that the medical team admitted Poindexter for observation and to repair broken ribs, not anticipating a decline in his condition.

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The actor had been in the hospital to address the physical trauma sustained during the collision. Despite the expectation of recovery from broken bones, his health deteriorated rapidly. Poindexter died unexpectedly, cutting short a career that spanned more than four decades in the entertainment industry.

Decades Of Screen Work And Iconic Roles

Across a career boasting approximately 200 film and television credits, Larry Poindexter established himself as a versatile character actor. He launched his professional screen presence with a role on the long-running soap opera Days Of Our Lives in 1984. His early television work included appearances on series such as Happy Days and CHiPs after relocating to Los Angeles.

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His breakout performance occurred when he secured the role of Ben Welch on Days Of Our Lives in 1984, appearing in eight episodes. He returned to the same franchise decades later, portraying Father Louis from 2014 until 2018. Film enthusiasts remember him for his role as LAPD Captain Thomas Fuller in the 2003 action movie S.W.A.T., starring alongside Samuel L Jackson and Colin Farrell.

His extensive filmography also includes notable parts in JAG as Dalton Lowne and Ben Welch, as well as guest spots on popular series like Friends, Supernatural, Weeds, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His final acting credit was a guest appearance in season four of the Netflix drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered earlier this year.

Personal Life And Career Origins

Born in Dallas in 1959, Poindexter came from a background steeped in the performing arts. He was the son of Sue Ann Erdman, an opera singer, and H R Poindexter, a Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer. His entry into acting was somewhat serendipitous, occurring while he worked as a production assistant on a film project.

He has recounted the story of his first major break, describing how a casting director approached him while he was working on set. After confirming he was an actor, she asked him to audition for a part in the movie where he was working. He secured the role two weeks later, marking the beginning of his long tenure in Hollywood.

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Poindexter was survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, who works as a casting director, as well as their twin sons. Beyond acting, he was a talented musician and served as the lead singer of the alternative country band The High Lonesome. His personal life and artistic pursuits were deeply intertwined with his professional identity in the industry.

Industry Tributes And Immediate Aftermath

News of his passing has triggered an outpouring of sympathy from colleagues and fans across social media platforms. Tributes on X highlighted his kindness, grace, and professional talent. One post described him as a brilliant light, while another expressed devastation at the loss of a talented and affable individual.

The Daily Mail contacted representatives for comment regarding the specific circumstances of the accident but had not received a response at the time of reporting. The incident has left a void in the Los Angeles entertainment community, with many remembering his contributions to both television and film over the last forty years.