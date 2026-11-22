Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, costing Ferrari points and prompting team principal Frederic Vasseur to call the incident a lack of respect for the team.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc face yet another tense discussion over their ability to race together cleanly on track after colliding in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ferrari Collide Again In Las Vegas

Leclerc tipped Hamilton into a spin with 22 laps to go, costing both points in a race where at one stage they were racing with the McLarens, who finished on the podium. Leclerc was given a 10-second penalty for the incident, which meant he finished 10th, three places behind Hamilton, in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Also read Ferrari boss vents after 'unacceptable' incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Las Vegas GP

It was the second race-compromising incident within three grands prix, and it came after the drivers had been brought together to clear the air at the last race in Brazil after their first-lap fighting in Mexico cost them a win. Hamilton said such an incident should never happen but added that the question should be for Ferrari now. He said it is not something he wants to really get into.

Leclerc said the team just needs to fix whatever is not working. Team principal Frederic Vasseur described the situation as completely unacceptable. The Frenchman said it is a lack of respect for the team and for the sponsor, the same speech as after Mexico. Vasseur said Ferrari passed the message to Charles to not overtake because in this kind of race you have to overtake the cars in front of you or you are passed by others.

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It means you have to do your race and Charles clearly made a mistake, he said. Vasseur added that it is penalising the team a lot and it is completely unacceptable. He said Ferrari is more than upset because that message was clear after Mexico, they had a chat together in Brazil, and today they passed the message to think about the team when racing together and the outcome is this one.

Vasseur Expresses Frustration With Incident

Vasseur also said you cannot imagine the frustration for him, but more important for the guys at home. The battle between the two drivers has been tense all season, and in the second part of the year there have been a series of flashpoints. These include on-track racing, disputes about how best to work through strategy, and Hamilton ignoring two separate calls to pit in different races, both of which compromised his result, because he was looking at beating Leclerc.

The seven-time champion, who struggled against Leclerc last year but who has been revived in 2026, deflected questions about whether he should be given number-one status. Hamilton said he has never asked to be number one and genuinely has never asked. He said there was a point in the season where he was 40-odd points ahead, and at that point the fight was with him and Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton added that he was the closest one to Kimi and was second for a long time in the year. At that point, they needed backing to make sure they beat Kimi. There were a few instances in the season where, with the support, he thinks they could have beaten Kimi. But no, that is not what he has asked for, he said.

We should not have gotten together. That should just never happen. But he has said everything he can on it, and the question should be for Ferrari now. Before the incident, the drivers expressed their differing views on team radio.

Drivers Clash On Team Radio Strategy

Leclerc expressed his concern for the way Hamilton was defending, saying he needs to be careful with that squeezing because it is not going to end well. Hamilton said they should be focused on catching the cars in front. Hamilton swore as he asked the team to tell Leclerc to back off, adding that he is trying to catch the guys ahead.

This was similar to their different stances in Mexico, when Leclerc was attacking Hamilton on the first lap while the Briton felt they should be working together to defend their one-two positions. Vasseur said he would talk to the drivers the day after the race, once the immediate heat of the situation had dissipated. He said he wants to have a discussion tomorrow and also for Charles to digest the situation.

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It is not the right place to discuss with them two minutes after the race. Leclerc said he does not think it is going to be intense. None of their discussions were intense, but surely it cannot continue like that. He said he has taken a penalty, so he guesses the blame is on him from the stewards and from the majority, so as a result he guesses it was deserved.

Hamilton V Leclerc Becomes Unsolvable Problem

Analysis: Hamilton v Leclerc becoming an unsolvable problem. Hamilton v Leclerc is turning into an unsolvable problem at Ferrari. For the sake of the team's results, team principal Vasseur needs to find a way to get the two to race together on track in a way that does not constantly undermine the collective result. McLaren have, mostly, managed it with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

So far, Vasseur has been unable to, or his drivers have not allowed him to. Which explains his response to the latest incident in Las Vegas. In this case, Vasseur is laying the blame squarely on Leclerc's shoulders. At other times, it has been more nuanced.

Even in Mexico two races ago, that was the case. Hamilton was claiming the moral high ground as the leader. He felt Leclerc should not have attacked him as he did on the opening lap. But they are allowed to race, and it can also be argued that Hamilton had a share of the blame.

Had he braked a little earlier, he would have stayed on track, not lost position to Verstappen, and been the beneficiary as Leclerc was forced to hand back the place he had gained by cutting a corner. Leclerc is in an unfamiliar position. He has always been faster than his team-mates in F1. Now, he finds himself alongside someone matching him.

Hamilton is not in an unfamiliar position. He has had competitive team-mates before, and it has usually not ended well. Ask Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg about that. There were serious talks between Hamilton and Leclerc, brokered by Vasseur, earlier this month to solve what Hamilton said were big problems.

Both drivers said these were now behind them. Clearly they are not.