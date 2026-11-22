Max Verstappen won a chaotic Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed and both received penalties.

Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, crossing the line six tenths of a second clear of McLaren's Lando Norris after a race that featured 34 lead changes and was described as the most chaotic in Formula One history.

Oscar Piastri finished third for McLaren, with Kimi Antonelli fourth for Mercedes. Verstappen and George Russell exchanged positions 12 times as they dueled for the lead before Norris and then Antonelli muscled their way into the conversation. Norris and Antonelli both had spells in the lead, but Verstappen refused to budge at the sharp end of the pack despite the powerful and unprecedented slipstream rotating the leaderboard like a slot machine.

Also read Max Verstappen flashes middle finger at George Russell during Las Vegas Grand Prix practice clash

Verstappen Cements Status as Best

By the end of 50 laps of breathless racing, the sort not seen before in modern Formula One, Verstappen had cemented his status as one of the best the sport has seen. The leading group of 10 cars were tied together for the vast majority of the race as the lead constantly changed hands. Russell led the assault before Norris and Antonelli arrived on the scene.

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All three had a go at being at the front but none of them could stay there. The safety car came in at the end of lap 26 and so the ding-dong battling at the front continued. Lap after lap, Verstappen, who started from pole, would lose the lead to Russell on the Strip only to reclaim it at the last corner, usually going around the outside.

If that did not work, Verstappen developed a trademark move around the outside of Turn Three to get back in front. As the race wore on, Antonelli came into the picture after starting sixth, and passed Russell with 12 laps to go to become Verstappen's main challenger. Now it was the Italian's turn to swap places with Verstappen, but again the Dutchman had the measure of Mercedes.

At one point, Verstappen asked his team to come up with a better deployment strategy for the final lap because he thought Mercedes had figured it out. In the end he need not have worried, as his rivals behind him gave him enough of a gap at the start of the final lap. The critical final phase started with Russell deciding to make a move to become Verstappen's challenger again.

Russell Crashes Out of Title Contention

Russell went for a move into Turn Five with two laps to go but he locked up his brakes over the bumps heading into the corner and went straight on into the barrier. Russell managed to reverse out of the barrier, but a ninth-place finish was not what he was expecting. The incident was also unfortunate in the context of his calling out Verstappen's driving after qualifying, when he said somebody has got to stand up to that guy.

Verstappen had the last word, coming on the radio to say: Hah, hah. Well done. My God. But that was counting without the McLarens.

Piastri had already driven an outstanding race to recover from starting 17th because of an engine penalty and Norris had at one point dropped out of the top 10 in the chaotic lead battle in the first part of the grand prix. But they were third and fourth around the penultimate lap and in what looked like a co-ordinated attack but certainly was not, both swept around Antonelli around the outside of the fast final corner heading into the last lap.

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That gave Verstappen breathing space, and Antonelli was delayed sufficiently that he could not recover to challenge them. Second-placed Norris summed it up, saying: I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula 1. I didn't know what was happening half the time. Verstappen asked his engineer on the slowing down lap: How many overtakes did I do?

Ferrari Crisis Deepens With Penalties

His new engineer Tom Hart said: Yeah, and not many of them on the straight, summing up how Verstappen had secured the win against the Mercedes challenge. There was more drama at Ferrari as Charles Leclerc earned a 10-second penalty for tipping Lewis Hamilton into a spin with just 13 laps left. Hamilton had earlier been given a 10-second penalty of his own for passing Norris off the track in a fight for position that also involved Leclerc.

The collision demoted Leclerc to 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh on another torrid evening for Ferrari. Hamilton's relationship with Leclerc was already fractious heading into Saturday's contest, after a string of altercations between the warring Ferrari teammates in the second half of this season. It now seems to be full-on crisis mode after Leclerc crashed into his teammate. Hamilton said on the radio: Charles is just - can you tell him to back the f off.

I am trying to catch these guys ahead. Leclerc was also on the radio: He needs to be careful with the squeezing, because it's not going to end well. It would serve as a warning of what was to come. Hamilton was then hit with a penalty after he was deemed to have gained an advantage after passing Norris off the road.

Las Vegas GP Delivers Showbiz Value

Oh, that is b******t, said Hamilton, who dropped back to 14th. It was a grand prix more reminiscent of American oval racing than Formula 1, and it depended on unique circumstances revolving around the Las Vegas circuit and energy-starved hybrid engines this year. But there was no questioning the showbiz value in the city that prides itself as the entertainment capital of the world.