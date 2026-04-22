Jamaal Lascelles faced disgruntled Leicester City supporters after the club's relegation to League One, a fall from grace following their Premier League title win a decade ago. A points deduction proved crucial in sealing their fate, mirroring Sunderland's recent decline.

The fall of Leicester City has been swift and dramatic, culminating in their relegation to League One , a mere decade after achieving the improbable feat of winning the Premier League .

Jamaal Lascelles, a veteran of relegation battles with Newcastle United, finds himself experiencing the despair once more, this time as a key member of the Leicester squad. The 2-2 draw against Hull City sealed their fate, a result that, despite the effort, proved insufficient to stave off the drop. Lascelles, who joined the Foxes in the January transfer window alongside other last-ditch signings, played the full 90 minutes, a testament to his commitment and leadership qualities.

He has featured in nine games for Leicester, starting seven and making two substitute appearances, but ultimately couldn't alter the team's downward trajectory. The stark contrast between Leicester’s recent triumphs – a Premier League title, an FA Cup victory, and a Champions League quarter-final appearance – and their current predicament is a sobering reminder of the volatile nature of football.

Their descent mirrors that of Sunderland, who suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One between 2016 and 2019. Leicester’s record over the past two seasons paints a grim picture: only 17 wins in 82 league matches, a mere six in the Premier League and eleven in the Championship. Finishing third from bottom in the top flight last season, they currently occupy the second-to-last position in the Championship, highlighting a consistent struggle for form and results.

Sunderland’s own struggles were even more pronounced, managing only 13 wins in 84 league games across two seasons, a record that Leicester, despite their own difficulties, haven’t quite matched. The situation is particularly galling for Leicester fans given the ongoing saga surrounding Manchester City’s alleged financial irregularities.

While City appear to be navigating potential punishments with relative ease, Leicester have been heavily penalized with a six-point deduction for past overspending, a deduction that, without which, would have seen them only one point away from safety with two games remaining. This perceived disparity in treatment has undoubtedly fueled frustration among the Leicester faithful. Following the final whistle, Jamaal Lascelles bravely faced a wave of angry Leicester City supporters outside the stadium.

The scenes were understandably charged, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration at the club’s collapse. Lascelles, known for his composure and leadership, engaged with the supporters, listening to their concerns and attempting to offer reassurance. While the situation was undoubtedly tense, Lascelles’ willingness to confront the fans directly demonstrated his character and respect for their passion. Looking ahead, Leicester City faces a monumental challenge in League One.

Rebuilding the team and restoring pride will be a long and arduous process. However, the appointment of a new manager, Marco Rose, could signal a fresh start.

Furthermore, making Jamaal Lascelles captain for the upcoming season could prove to be a shrewd move. His experience, leadership, and resilience will be invaluable as the club attempts to navigate the complexities of the third tier and begin the arduous climb back towards the higher echelons of English football. The situation also sparks further speculation regarding Newcastle United, particularly in light of the Marco Rose appointment and the potential for future managerial changes at St. James’ Park





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Leicester City Jamaal Lascelles Relegation League One Championship Premier League Points Deduction Sunderland Marco Rose

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