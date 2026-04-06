Laser Hair Removal Transforms Woman's Life, Alleviating Hirsutism's Emotional Toll

A Birmingham woman shares her experience with hirsutism and the transformative impact of laser hair removal, highlighting the emotional distress caused by the condition and the benefits of effective treatment options. The article also provides insights into the causes of hirsutism and the various treatment approaches.

Georgia, a 27-year-old operations manager from Birmingham, struggled with hirsutism, a condition characterized by excessive hair growth in a male pattern. This condition, often a symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome ( PCOS ), caused her significant distress, forcing her to shave her face twice daily to manage unwanted facial hair. The constant shaving led to a painful rash and severely impacted her self-esteem, making her feel self-conscious and embarrassed.

The impact of the condition extended to her social life, and she struggled with her self-image. For Georgia, like many women with hirsutism, the visible symptoms were deeply troubling, creating a constant cycle of self-consciousness and frustration. The physical and emotional burden of managing the excess hair became a daily challenge, affecting her confidence and overall well-being. Hirsutism is driven by increased activity of androgens, including testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). The excess hair was a symptom of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone imbalance that can cause weight gain, irregular periods and fertility problems. Experts believe the impact of hirsutism is often overlooked. \After exploring various treatment options, Georgia opted for laser hair removal, which she described as a transformative experience. After eight monthly sessions beginning in October 2024 at the Victoria House Clinic, and now top-ups every couple of months, costing her around £1,000, she saw immediate and significant results. After the first session, the hair stopped growing as quickly – I only needed to shave once a day. As treatment continued, the hairs became fainter and lighter: I shaved once every three days, then once a week. The laser treatment, while not addressing the underlying PCOS symptoms, provided a substantial boost to her self-confidence. Hirsutism affects around five to 10 per cent of women in the UK and is driven by increased activity of so-called male hormones, or androgens, including testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). While the treatment cost money, the immediate results were worth it. This improvement highlights the importance of effective treatments for hirsutism and the positive impact they can have on a woman's mental health and overall quality of life. The success of laser hair removal in Georgia's case underscores the need for accessible and effective solutions for women suffering from this often-overlooked condition. The success of her treatment highlights the importance of finding a solution that addresses the visible symptoms and the detrimental impact they can have on mental health. \Dr. Bassel Wattar, a consultant gynaecologist, emphasized the significant mental health impacts of hirsutism, including social anxiety, depression, and social isolation. The condition's effects extend beyond the physical, often leading to profound psychological distress. Causes of hirsutism include conditions such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or by a reaction to drugs such as epilepsy medicines or steroids. In the majority of cases, it is linked to PCOS. The most common cause of hirsutism is PCOS, where faulty signalling between the brain and the ovaries produces a hormonal imbalance. Dr Wattar said: ‘In women, testosterone is usually produced in small quantities in the adrenal glands. But with PCOS, the ovaries secrete additional testosterone, producing male-pattern hair growth.’ The traditional methods to remove the hairs include shaving, waxing and plucking. While shaving can be effective, it can also lead to skin irritation. Over-the-counter bleaching creams make dark hair less noticeable while depilatory creams chemically dissolve the hair at the root – but both can irritate. In terms of medical treatments, pre-menopausal women may be offered the combined contraceptive pill on the NHS to re-balance hormones, off-setting androgens and reducing hair growth. Women may also be offered anti-androgen drugs on the NHS. For women with hirsutism, a combination of medical and cosmetic treatments can offer effective management strategies and improve quality of life





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Hirsutism PCOS Laser Hair Removal Excess Hair Women's Health

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