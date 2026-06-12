Laser Phase Plate Revolutionizes Cryo-EM Imaging of Small Proteins

Researchers at UC Berkeley and Biohub have integrated a high-intensity laser phase plate into cryo-electron microscopes, dramatically improving image contrast and enabling clear visualization of small proteins previously invisible to the technology. This breakthrough promises to unlock atomic-level views of countless biological processes and disease mechanisms.

In a landmark achievement for biological imaging, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Biohub have successfully demonstrated the laser phase plate , a novel device that dramatically improves the contrast of images produced by cryo-electron microscopes.

This advancement opens up an entirely new view of human biology. Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) is a revolutionary, Nobel Prize-winning technology that has become the backbone of structural biology, revealing the atomic-level architecture of many molecular machines driving cellular processes.

However, the technique has been hampered by insufficient contrast to clearly image small molecules-more than 90% of proteins found inside human cells are too small for conventional cryo-EM to capture clearly. Building on earlier demonstrations, Biohub and UC Berkeley scientists have now built and integrated a laser phase plate, one of the brightest lasers of its type in the world, into a state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscope.

The result is a device that will open up views of the cell like never before, allowing scientists to see the processes and interactions at the root of health and disease. The cell is filled with everything one could want to know-but it cannot be seen. To see all those interactions has been the dream of structural cell biologists for decades, and we are on the brink of achieving that.

In my view, the laser phase plate is integral to making this happen, said David Agard, Founding Scientific Director of Imaging at Biohub. The laser phase plate was first proposed more than 15 years ago by physicist Holger Müller and biophysicist Robert Glaeser, both of UC Berkeley, but it was long thought to be nearly impossible to build. After years of effort, they achieved a working prototype and demonstrated its applicability in cryo-EM using an older generation electron microscope.

Now Biohub and UC Berkeley researchers have each built a laser phase plate, installed in custom versions of the Thermo Scientific Krios microscope, and demonstrated strong contrast improvements in imaging small proteins, as reported in two scientific papers. The entire optical cavity housing the laser phase plate-the heart of the system-is less than four inches wide, tucked inside microscopes that stand 14 feet tall.

The UC Berkeley paper, published online today in Science, demonstrates that the laser phase plate provides higher resolution for six different biological samples of varying sizes and preparation methods. Furthermore, they showed that the smaller the sample, the greater the improvement. Specifically, the authors show reconstructed images of aldolase, a muscle protein relatively easy to image with conventional cryo-EM, and hemoglobin-an oxygen-carrying protein at the lower limit for current machines.

With the more challenging particle, hemoglobin, we saw a strong improvement with the laser, but with the less challenging one, aldolase, the improvement is very small, as expected, said Jessie Zhang, a postdoc in Müller's lab and co-first author of the study. Müller, professor of physics at UC Berkeley, said that now that the advantages have been clearly demonstrated, he is excited about its potential to solve even more challenging bioimaging problems.

If you look at all the proteins in a human, they all have various sizes. And all of these proteins are potential disease mechanisms and drug targets. The problem is, the average human protein is too small to be imaged by cryo-EM. The laser phase plate could fill an enormous gap in our knowledge of protein structures that cannot be processed with today's cryo-EM.

Müller spent more than 10 years building a working prototype of the laser phase plate. Then in 2021 Biohub made a significant investment in the technology, supporting him with a grant that allowed him to ramp up development, purchase a state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscope, and customize it for the laser phase plate.

In addition to supporting Müller's efforts, Biohub made an even bigger bet by building a next-generation version of the laser phase plate with twice the complexity, featuring a dual laser system. That system is described in a new preprint on biorxiv.org





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Cryo-Electron Microscopy Laser Phase Plate Structural Biology Protein Imaging UC Berkeley Biohub Holger Müller Scientific Breakthrough

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