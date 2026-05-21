Last Emily in Paris Season to Air Later This Year After Lily Collins Confesses Filming Gets Personal

Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, has announced that the upcoming sixth season will be the show's last. Filming has begun, and Lily celebrates with a red and white linen outfit as she poses with the show's Executive Producer and Creator, Darren Star.

Netflix has announced the sixth series of Emily In Paris will be the last. Netflix has announced the sixth series of Emily In Paris will be the last.

After learning Emily is single again, Gabriel sends her a handwritten postcard inviting her to meet him in Greece. Back in France, Sylvie and the team are navigating new, chaotic challenges alongside Princess Jane, who is shaking things up at the agency. Lily looked chic in a red and white linen outfit as she posed for a photo with Executive Producer and creator, Darren Star.

Creator, Darren said: 'Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris.

We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!

' Netflix haven't revealed an official release date yet for Emily In Paris, but is predicted to air later this year





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