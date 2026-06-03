Last-Minute Father's Day Fragrance Deals: Up to 50% Off at Boots and The Perfume Shop

Explore top cologne picks for dad with major discounts, including Versace and other favorites, plus customer reviews and shopping tips.

Father's Day is just under three weeks away, making now the perfect time to secure a thoughtful gift for your dad. If he is notoriously difficult to shop for, a quality fragrance is a classic choice that many men appreciate but rarely purchase for themselves.

Boots is currently offering up to 50% off selected fragrances, with the full range available online. However, savvy shoppers can find even deeper discounts on specific lines.

For instance, Versace's iconic scent, which blends aromatic wild plants like juniper, mugwort, and tarragon with a soft floral heart of flax flowers, lily, and aerial flower, rests on a base of sweet tobacco and warm amber. This fragrance is now priced at £65.45, down from £77. It delivers a transparent yet sensual profile that feels both original and soothing.

Another standout is a fresh, fruity-woody option with top notes of citrus and lavender, heart notes of apple and cinnamon, and a base of patchouli and maple wood, available for £23.99. This particular fragrance has earned an overall rating of 4.4 out of five based on almost 200 reviews. One satisfied shopper remarked that it is a lovely masculine fragrance with lasting scent, and they were happy with the price during the promotion.

Another reviewer wrote that it is top class and takes their breath away, expressing no regrets about purchasing it. A third customer noted they got it on sale and were very pleased, describing it as lovely, long-lasting, and great value.

However, not all feedback is glowing. A three-star review mentioned that while the perfume smells amazing, it does not last more than 30 minutes. Another three-star reviewer found it quite weak and not long-lasting, so they would not buy again. Conversely, a positive review highlighted that it lasts brilliantly long and has a musky quality similar to Davidoff Cool Water, which is also a favorite.

Beyond Boots, The Perfume Shop offers additional top picks. One energizing and sophisticated woody-aromatic scent opens with a crisp burst of mandarin and apple, slightly spiced by cinnamon. Its heart reveals calming lavender, rosemary, and patchouli, while the base features smooth sandalwood and olive tree wood. This balanced fragrance feels fresh enough for daytime yet has woody depth for evening wear.

Another option is characterized by a clean, refreshing, and approachable profile. It starts with a bright citrus blend of lemon, bergamot, and mandarin, with crisp green notes and a hint of sweet papaya. The heart is softly floral with nutmeg, violet, jasmine, and lily-of-the-valley, lending a soapy, just-out-of-the-shower freshness. The base is an understated blend of musk, cedar, and oakmoss, leaving a subtle, modern trail.

A masterclass in understated seduction comes from a newly updated refillable version of a classic woody-ambery fragrance. It opens with bright green mandarin from Italy, unfolds with aromatic lavandin from France, and settles into a warm base of roasted tonka bean and rich cedarwood. This scent is deep, warm, and distinctly elegant.

Finally, a richer, more refined interpretation of an aquatic classic combines bergamot and a salty marine accord with spicy cardamom, followed by notes of blue orris, basil verbena, and clary sage for sharp herbal sophistication. These fragrances make excellent Father's Day gifts, and with current sales, there is no better time to purchase





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