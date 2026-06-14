Last Wifelet Stands Alone as New Lord Bath Forces Out Father's Mistresses

After the death of Alexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, his son Ceawlin has evicted two of his father's mistresses from estate cottages, leaving only Trudi Juggernauth-Sharma, known as wifelet number 68, remaining on the Longleat Estate, sparking a legal and familial dispute.

The libidinous late Marquess of Bath, Alexander Thynn, who cheekily dubbed his 74 lovers as 'wifelets' during his 51-year marriage to actress Anna Gael, has posthumously become the center of a bitter legal and familial dispute.

At the time of his death in 2020 at age 87, three of his paramours still resided in properties belonging to his £23 million Longleat Estate in Wiltshire. Now, it is claimed that after years of legal wrangling, the new Lord Bath, Ceawlin Thynn, has successfully forced two of his father's former mistresses out of their homes.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that just one of the eccentric 7th Marquess's lovers, former model and nurse Trudi Juggernauth-Sharma, aged 76, remains in one of Longleat's grace-and-favour cottages. Speaking to the MoS, Ms Juggernauth-Sharma expressed relief.

'I feel free, and it's a big relief that the other wifelets have gone and I am the last one standing. But I really do miss Alexander. It is not the same without him in my life. I do not have the same privileges and I am not looked after by the estate in the same way, like being driven to London or driven somewhere to pick things up.

' Known as wifelet number 68, she along with Amanda Doyle, a former music producer, and artist Mariella Antonella were living in cottages owned by Longleat in the nearby village of Horningsham when the former Lord Bath died of Covid-19. He left £23 million in his will, reduced to £14.4 million after taxes, with the bulk going to his widow and children, leaving nothing for his mistresses.

Sources close to the estate, which has been home to the Marquesses of Bath since the 1600s and includes the famous safari park, claim that Ceawlin Thynn was determined to remove the remaining wifelets after his father's death. One insider stated that shortly after Alexander died, letters were issued to the wifelets asking them to leave their properties.

'I heard that Trudi showed their legal team a letter saying she had a right to stay in her cottage and they didn't bother her again, while the others apparently fought for a share of money they believed was due to them,' the source added. Another insider remarked, 'We all knew Ceawlin was desperate to get rid of the wifelets as soon as his father died.

' Ms Doyle, wifelet number 69, is understood to have received a financial settlement after making a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act. This act allows those who were financially dependent on the deceased to claim against the estate for financial provision. One local recounted that Ms Doyle left her secluded detached cottage in the dead of night last Christmas, leaving furniture and a mess that required a skip.

The house now stands empty, with weeds thigh-high in the gardens and a broken gate and archway leading to covered steps up to the property. Ms Antonella, who had lived in her walled Georgian house for several decades, is said to have moved out around a year earlier. Speculation suggests she also received a sizable sum.

Another villager commented, 'I don't know the ins and outs but I know they both said Alexander had given them the houses and Ceawlin didn't want them there. Whether he paid them off or not, I don't know. But none of us think they would have gone of their own free will.

' Ms Juggernauth-Sharma, who claims to have been Lord Bath's girlfriend since 1998, lives rent-free and has no plans to move out. She said, 'I have been to Longleat a couple of times since he died but last time I paid the £40 entry fee.

' She noted that the other two mistresses saw her and each other as rivals, adding, 'I tried to be friendly... but they did not want that. ' The Longleat estate did not respond to a request for comment, and Ms Doyle and Ms Antonella could not be reached. This saga highlights the unconventional life of Alexander Thynn, who openly maintained multiple relationships and provided homes for his lovers.

His death has left a complicated legacy, with his son taking a more traditional approach to managing the estate. The remaining wifelet, Trudi, appears to have secured her position through legal means, but her status remains precarious. The estate's refusal to comment leaves many questions unanswered about the final disposition of the wifelets' arrangements. The public fascination with the aristocratic eccentricity has only deepened as this real-life drama unfolds, revealing the tensions between old-world entitlement and modern legal realities.

The Longleat Estate, a historic landmark with a safari park, now faces a new chapter in its storied history, one marked by familial conflict and the quiet departure of those who were once integral to the late Marquess's life





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Marquess Of Bath Wifelets Longleat Estate Inheritance Dispute Mistress Eviction

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