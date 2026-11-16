Late Eating And Sleep Disrupt Gut Health In Obesity Study

New iScience research links late sleep and eating to worsened gut barrier function and metabolic inflammation in adults with obesity, highlighting key biological mechanisms.

Recent findings published in the journal iScience reveal that the timing of sleep and meals significantly impacts gut bacteria and intestinal permeability, establishing a biological pathway between disrupted body clocks and metabolic inflammation. This study identifies specific circadian misalignments as critical factors in the health of adults with obesity, suggesting that when the internal biological clock is out of sync with daily routines, the integrity of the digestive system suffers.

Gut Barrier Failure Drives Inflammation

Metabolic Syndrome is a complex cluster of interrelated metabolic disorders that includes obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension, all of which significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and other severe health complications. This condition involves chronic systemic inflammation that is often exacerbated by a compromised intestinal barrier, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream. Previous animal experiments by the authors and other researchers have demonstrated that circadian disruption alters the microbiota and barrier function, leading to negative metabolic consequences that can even be transferred between individuals through stool transplantation in animal models. However, human data linking these specific elements has been scarce until this recent investigation sought to clarify these connections in people with obesity.

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Study Demographics And Methodology

The study represents a secondary analysis of eighty-seven adults with obesity who were originally part of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, providing a robust dataset for examining circadian phenotypes in humans. These participants had a mean Body Mass Index of thirty-seven point five kilograms per square meter and a mean age of forty-two point five years, with seventy-one percent being female and sixty percent identifying as Black. During the original trial, participants were randomly assigned to take one of several daily treatments for three weeks, allowing researchers to observe the effects of these interventions on their metabolic profiles. The investigators assessed the central and peripheral circadian phenotypes using self-reported sleep and meal timing as reliable proxies for biological clock timing, offering a non-invasive way to measure internal rhythms.

Chronotypes And Eating Windows Defined

The central chronotype was determined based on the corrected midpoint of sleep on free days, which reflects a person's natural sleep timing preference and internal biological rhythm. A late central chronotype indicates that this midpoint occurs later than 3 am, whereas an early chronotype is defined by a midpoint at or before 3 am, marking a significant shift in the daily sleep cycle. The investigators also assessed the peripheral circadian phenotype using the time of eating by utilizing the Food Timing Questionnaire to stratify participants into late eaters who ate after 8 pm and early eaters who ate at or before 8 pm. Using these two distinct metrics, the researchers examined four specific subtypes ranging from early sleep and early eating to late sleep and late eating, creating a comprehensive framework for understanding circadian alignment.

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Metabolic Syndrome Burden Assessment

Additionally, the study utilized National Cholesterol Education Program Adult Treatment Panel III criteria to divide the participants into groups with low and high metabolic syndrome burden, comprising thirty-two and fifty-five participants respectively. The high metabolic syndrome classification was based on the presence of two or more features of the disorder, rather than a formal clinical diagnosis, allowing for a broader assessment of metabolic risk within the group. The researchers tested gut barrier resilience through an aspirin challenge, assessing permeability by measuring the urinary recovery of orally ingested sugar probes including mannitol, lactulose, and sucralose at baseline and after the challenge. This method provided detailed estimates of regional intestinal permeability, and the aspirin challenge was repeated after the intervention to test for resilience, measured in terms of a specific resiliency index.

Key Findings On Sleep And Metabolism

Later sleep timing was found to correlate strongly with poorer metabolic health, as late chronotypes were common among participants, accounting for more than two-thirds of the study population. These individuals were also more likely to have a high burden of metabolic syndrome features than their early-chronotype counterparts, with rates of seventy-one point two percent versus forty-six point four percent respectively. Although late eating was widespread, the findings did not establish a similar association with greater metabolic syndrome burden when analyzed in isolation, suggesting that sleep timing may play a more dominant role than meal timing alone. The difference was particularly striking when sleep and eating patterns were considered together, as nearly three-quarters of participants with both a late chronotype and late eating habits had a high metabolic syndrome burden, compared with just over forty percent of those with earlier sleep and eating patterns, highlighting the compounded negative effects of circadian misalignment on human health.