Late-in-Life Discovery: Finding Love and Identity After Divorce

A woman recounts her journey of self-discovery and attraction to women following a 25-year marriage, inspired by Christine McGuinness's openness about her own experiences. The article explores themes of suppressed desires, societal expectations, and the courage to embrace a new identity later in life.

I never thought I was remotely attracted to women before I split from my husband Max. Or at least I’d never given myself the freedom to realise what it was I really felt.

Last week, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness talked candidly about her new life as a ‘five-star lesbian’ after splitting from husband Paddy McGuinness, the TV presenter. On a podcast, she spoke of the fun she was having dating women and how one day she’d like a wife. Reading it, I felt a jolt of deep recognition, and joy for her. Like her, I wasn’t a natural rebel.

At uni, it was fairly common for girls to kiss one another when they were drunk in the student bar, but I never did. I thought they were just doing it for male approval. In my youth I had crushes on Damon Albarn from Blur and Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker (I’m 51 and loved the whole Britpop scene) and when I met Max, he was a drummer in a local band in Bristol.

Oddly perhaps, I was attracted to him because he was quite macho and very sure of himself. His father was a well-known sound director in the film industry, and Max wanted to follow in his footsteps. After two years of living together in a small flat in Brixton, south London, we got married, and I was soon pregnant. My dream of becoming a TV producer receded into the distance.

At home all day with our daughter Fearne, I became restless and began to question my life choices. I didn’t feel fulfilled emotionally or sexually and perhaps if I’d looked harder at myself then – if I’d been less exhausted and not such a conformist – I might have realised what my gut was trying to tell me… As it was, our married sex life was boring. Max and I got on as friends, but there was no chemistry.

Any intimate moments were largely for his benefit and over quickly. By the time Fearne was in primary school – and we’d moved to a larger place in Battersea – we were having sex no more than two or three times a year. When she started dating women, Edie says ‘it was as if I was inhabiting someone else’s life!

’ When I reflect on why we stopped, well, Max was either stressed with work, or travelling for work, and we just weren’t connected as a couple. Meanwhile I trained to be a teacher and then taught art in a primary school. We didn’t discuss having any more children, and for years that was how it was: we bumbled along together, becoming more and more invisible to each other.

Two years ago, after Fearne went to uni, Max announced that he wanted a divorce. We’d been married for 25 years but I instantly felt it was the right decision and was surprisingly unmoved by our split. It had been coming for a long time. Still, there I was, almost 50 and suddenly free.

I started going to the gym and lifting weights. I went on a couple of all-women retreats to recharge my batteries. I found I had no desire to start dating men. Indeed, the only rush of blood occurred one day at the sauna, when I started talking to an attractive woman sitting opposite me.

I noticed that I felt nervous in her presence, and that afterwards I went back over our conversation repeatedly. I bumped into her again and then I started to feel disappointed if she wasn’t there. There was nothing remotely flirtatious about these chats: we talked about HRT and what exercise classes we were doing. She was from Brazil and had two kids.

But I also felt something different – an unfamiliar energy. Then it all changed. We went for a coffee after the sauna and she told me she was gay and had split from her wife. I don’t think she was making a pass at me – she was far too attractive – but then I started thinking about her all the time.

When I was listening to music or preparing dinner or walking to the shops. I thought about the two of us together in bed and it became like an obsession. These were the same feelings I’d had at university when I got crushes on men but, if anything, more powerful. And yet I felt deeply confused.

Where had all this come from? Could it really be me? It felt so strange after a life lived as a wife to a man. There was only one person I could talk to about it – my ultra open-minded friend Laura.

‘It sounds like you’re not straight any more,’ she said. ‘Maybe you never were. The good news is that now you can finally explore your options. ’ The ‘options’ seemed to be dating apps.

I plucked up the courage and matched with a younger woman in her late 30s. There was no chemistry between us on our date, but we became friends and she took me to a lesbian club in Soho. Aged 50, I wasn’t the oldest woman there, which amazed me.

‘You’ll find quite a few women who discover they’re gay later on in life,’ she explained. I still had no idea if this was me or ‘just a phase’ – but after a couple of unsuccessful dates with other women, I met Francine via this same friend. She was tall and I felt safe around her





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