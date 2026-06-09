Late-Night World Cup Matches Expected to Disrupt UK Workplaces and Extend Pub Hours Across the Nation

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's scheduling across North American time zones will see many matches broadcast late in the UK, prompting widespread concerns about employee absenteeism and fatigue. In response, authorities have relaxed licensing laws to allow pubs to stay open into the early hours, with automatic extensions for England and Wales during knockout stages and various approvals across Scotland. Despite police warnings about public disorder, the government and industry groups have welcomed the decision as a boost for community engagement and the hospitality sector, while Scotland has even been granted a special bank holiday to accommodate its first tournament appearance in 28 years.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup , spread across multiple time zones in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to cause significant disruption across British workplaces as matches will be broadcast late into the night.

With England's first three games scheduled for 9pm and 10pm kick-offs UK time and Scotland's opening match starting at 2am, millions of fans are expected to stay up late, leading to concerns about increased absenteeism and reduced productivity. Approximately 15,000 pubs in England and Wales and around 3,000 in Scotland have applied for extended licences to remain open as late as 5am on match nights.

The UK government has granted automatic permission for pubs in England and Wales to serve until 1am or 2am during knockout stages if home nations are playing, while Scottish pubs must apply for extensions on a case-by-case basis, with many local licensing boards already approving them. Police have warned of potential drunken disorder, arguing that Home Office ministers ignored their advice to restrict the extensions, but political leaders, including the Prime Minister and the Communities Secretary, have championed the move as a boost to community spirit and the night-time economy.

A special bank holiday has been declared in Scotland for June 15 to help fans recover after the team's first match, reflecting the anticipated nationwide impact of the tournament





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup UK Pubs Late Night Workplace Disruption Licensing England Scotland Tournament Schedule Absenteeism Hospitality Government Policy Bank Holiday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland forced to cancel World Cup warm up match 'due to injuries'Scotland have cancelled a behind-closed-doors match with Norway ahead of the World Cup, with the Norwegian FA stating the decision was made 'due to injuries.'

Read more »

Scotland cancel friendly just days before World Cup as worrying statement releasedThey were scheduled to face Norway in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday.

Read more »

Unseen Andy Robertson Scotland World Cup squad gestureThe skipper is looking to inspire the squad to make a major impact on the global stage

Read more »

Scotland World Cup fans warned to stay hydrated and get enough sleepFor many fans, alcohol is a key part of the matchday experience – but that excessive intake can have a big impact on health according to an expert.

Read more »