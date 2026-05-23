This text provides updates on the latest news and rumors surrounding Borussia Dortmund. It includes information about Karim Adeyemi's slump at BVB, Liverpool's reported signing of a highly rated youngster, and BVB's recent plans to scale back its kit design for the upcoming season.

BVB had agreed terms with a top prospect but has now missed out, Karim Adeyemi 's slump continues, Liverpool have reportedly beaten Borussia Dortmund to the signing of a highly rated youngster, Karim Adeyemi is instead poised to join Liverpool for just under €1 million, The transfer is not yet official, selling club Atlético Nacional of Colombia will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee, Despite a disappointing season for FC Copenhagen, Youssoufa Moukoko delivered a moment of brilliance, FC Copenhagen managed to secure a Conference League qualifying berth, BVB is reportedly scaling back its kit design for the upcoming season.

BVB had agreed terms with a top prospect but has now missed out, Karim Adeyemi's slump continues, Liverpool have reportedly beaten Borussia Dortmund to the signing of a highly rated youngster, Karim Adeyemi is instead poised to join Liverpool for just under €1 million, The transfer is not yet official, selling club Atlético Nacional of Colombia will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee, Despite a disappointing season for FC Copenhagen, Youssoufa Moukoko delivered a moment of brilliance, FC Copenhagen managed to secure a Conference League qualifying berth, BVB is reportedly scaling back its kit design for the upcoming season





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