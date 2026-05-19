Latest Royal News: Cynthia Erivo, Luke Littler, and Royal Celebrations

The passage provides a roundup of recent royal news, including investitures, royal appearances, and royal memorabilias.

All the latest royal news from Tuesday 19 May, including investitures for Cynthia Erivo and Luke Littler and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eight-year anniversary.

The royal couple joined a folk group in Belfast's Titanic Quarter for a performance and were presented with traditional Irish Bodhrán drums. Prince Harry and Princess Anne attended the Education World Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster. Prince William presented Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop with the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for his 'services to the Prince and Princess of Wales'. The Duke of Edinburgh attended a Performance of 'Gentleman Jack' at Sadler's Wells Theatre.

Queen Camilla hosted the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Matt Lucas received an OBE for services to drama at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eight-year anniversary, Matt Lucas receives OBE, King Charles attends Performance of 'Gentleman Jack' at Sadler's Wells Theatre, royal couple joins folk group in Belfast's Titanic Quarte





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cynthia Erivo Luke Littler Royal Celebrations Investitures Folk Group Irish Bodhrán Drums Education World Forum Royal Couple Traditional Musical Instrument Olfactory Senses Irish Whiskey

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