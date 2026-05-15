Latest Transfer News and Gossip: Leeds United, Coventry City, Lois Openda, Jeremy Monga, Kofi Amoako

This news text provides an update on the latest transfer news and gossip for Leeds United, Coventry City, Lois Openda, Jeremy Monga, and Kofi Amoako.

Leeds United can forge ahead in their planning for another top flight season, with their Premier League status already guaranteed. Daniel Farke will look to strengthen his goalkeeping department, with Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier both out of contract.

Elsewhere, Leeds will look to add quality and depth to Farke’s squad. Sam Byram is out of contract and seems resigned to the fact his time back at Elland Road is coming to an end. Coventry City have shown concrete interest in Lois Openda, who is currently on loan at Juventus from RB Leipzig. Leeds United appear to be hot favourites to sign the striker.

Jeremy Monga, a Leicester City teenager, has been credited with an interest from Leeds United, but The Talent Hunter claims United are not currently interested in him. Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Dynamo Dresden’s Kofi Amoako





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Leeds United Premier League Daniel Farke Karl Darlow Illan Meslier Coventry City Lois Openda Jeremy Monga Kofi Amoako Dynamo Dresden RB Leipzig Juventus Lens Premier League Football Leeds United Premier League Daniel Farke Karl Darlow Illan Meslier Coventry City Lois Openda Jeremy Monga Kofi Amoako Dynamo Dresden RB Leipzig Juventus Lens

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