Latest UK Product Recalls: Bush TiVo, Vestel UK Plugs, IKEA Garlic Press, IKEA Stirring Spatula

The UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has published several product recalls this week. Bush TiVo is recalling their Vestel UK-branded plugs fitted to various models of Bush TiVo televisions sold by Argos from December 2024 - March 2026. Vestel UK plugs in various televisions sold between November 2024 and February 2026 are also being recalled as the product presents a risk of fire. IKEA is recalling their IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press because the product presents a risk of injuries as small metal fragments may detach during use and contaminate the food. If ingested, these fragments could cause injury. IKEA is also recalling their IKEA 365+ HJÄLTE Stirring Spatula as the product presents a health risk due to the migration of primary aromatic amines (PAA) above the permissible limit. PAAs are considered carcinogenic.

Shoppers should check their purchases to make sure they do not own any recalled items after safety warnings were issued this week. Every week in the UK several product recalls are published on the Government website.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) is responsible for updating the public on products which have been pulled from shelves. It looks after the regulation of most consumer goods excluding food, medicines, and vehicles. Recalls published by the government website are for specific products that have been sold in the UK and may require you to act to receive a free replacement, repair or refund.

The OPSS says its primary purpose is to 'protect people and places from product-related harm, ensuring consumers and businesses canProducts are recalled due to safety concerns, defects, or regulatory non-compliance among other reasons. This week we have rounded up the latest recalls below





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Bush Tivo Vestel UK Plugs IKEA Garlic Press IKEA Stirring Spatula Product Recalls UK Government Website Office For Product Safety And Standards (OPSS) Regulation Of Consumer Goods Product-Related Harm Safety Concerns Defects Regulatory Non-Compliance Fire Risk Injury Risk Health Risk Carcinogenic General Product Safety Regulations 2005 Materials And Articles In Contact With Food (E

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