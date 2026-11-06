Laura and Jade Share Postnatal Mental Health Journeys

Two mothers, Laura and Jade, reveal their struggles with postnatal depression and psychosis to help break the stigma surrounding perinatal mental health issues in the UK.

Mothers across the United Kingdom are speaking out about severe postnatal mental health challenges to dismantle the stigma surrounding conditions like postnatal depression and postpartum psychosis. Laura, a 45-year-old woman from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, and Jade, a 33-year-old resident of Sherborne in Dorset, have shared their harrowing experiences to educate the public and healthcare systems on the signs and severity of these conditions.

Laura's Postnatal Depression Battle

Laura suffered from postnatal depression following the emergency Caesarean section delivery of her son, Arthur, in June 2018. She described the birth as traumatic but quick due to fetal distress, yet her mental health deteriorated significantly in the weeks that followed. Simple household chores began triggering negative thoughts that spiraled into suicidal ideation, leading Laura to feel like a fraud and believe she was failing as a mother.

Also read Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Share Romantic Dinner Date in Los Angeles

Her condition required admission to the mother and baby unit at the Barberry in Birmingham, which serves as a national center for mental health. The NHS states that postnatal depression affects approximately one in 1,000 new mothers, with symptoms including fear, anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and sleep disturbances. In severe cases, the condition can involve hallucinations, paranoia, and deep depression.

Laura later wrote a book titled Something to Live For to document her journey and raise awareness. She also began volunteering with the perinatal mental health team to support the NHS, which she credited with sustaining her through her lowest moments. She has received numerous messages from other mothers and praise from fathers who found the book helpful in understanding the hidden struggles of their partners after birth.

Advertisement

Jade's Postpartum Psychosis Diagnosis

Jade experienced a more complex mental health crisis involving postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her daughter in 2020. Her labor lasted nearly three days, ending in an induced delivery with forceps that differed from her desired water birth. Jade realized later that the delivery was traumatic, and she began experiencing tearfulness immediately upon returning home as her body and mind processed the event.

When Jade sought counseling for her symptoms, she was informed that the NHS was understaffed and was advised to seek private help instead. She was eventually prescribed anti-depressants in March 2021, but two weeks later, she suffered her first psychotic episode. She described feeling as though she was in a completely different reality, with her condition progressively worsening despite the treatment.

After a relapse of psychosis in January 2024, Jade credited her community mental health team and care coordinator as a complete lifeline. She was treated at a mother and baby unit in Bournemouth after support from a peri-mental health team. Her experience highlights the critical need for rapid intervention when a mother acts out of character or displays unusual behavior, which should be treated as a medical emergency.

Advocacy and Support Resources

Both women emphasize that postnatal mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their preparation or intent. Laura stated that the veil of shame must come down through education and listening to patients, while Jade urges families to flag unusual behavior as a sign of a medical emergency. The NHS advises that anyone experiencing persistent symptoms should seek support from their GP, health visitor, or midwife, and mentions charities such as Mind and PANDAS for additional assistance.