Laura Bishop Jails Abuser Daniel For Serial Drugging And Rape

Laura Bishop reveals how husband Daniel drugged her for rape. Daniel received a 14-year jail term. Seven men participated. Police investigation continues.

Laura Bishop, a woman from Bristol who waived her legal right to anonymity this week, has publicly detailed the horrific ordeal of being drugged by her husband, Daniel Bishop, so that strangers could sexually assault her while he broadcast the crimes online. This unprecedented case involves allegations of systematic poisoning over a five-year period, resulting in the imprisonment of the perpetrator while the accomplices remain at large.

Daniel Bishop Sentencing Details And Charges

Daniel Bishop, who was 43 years old at the time of his sentencing in 2022, was jailed for a total of 14 years and eight months. The court order also included an extended licence period of eight years to ensure ongoing supervision after his release. He pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of administering a noxious substance designed to incapacitate his victim.

Also read Brand's wife Laura will likely return to UK while he serves jail term

The legal proceedings established that the abuse was not an isolated incident but part of a sustained campaign of control and violence. While Laura Bishop has described the public perception of their marriage through family photographs as a misleading facade, the reality revealed in court was one of severe domestic tyranny and physical harm. The sentencing reflects the gravity of manipulating a spouse into a state of unconsciousness to facilitate further sexual violence.

The Mechanism Of Drugging And Control

Ms. Bishop explained that her husband maintained strict control over her prescription medication, which he allegedly used as a tool to render her helpless. In some instances, Daniel Bishop poured powdered medication directly into his wife's drinks. In other severe episodes, he utilized a car wheel cleaner containing the toxic substance GHB to ensure she lost consciousness. This method allowed him to summon strangers to their home to commit rape without her knowledge or consent.

Advertisement

One specific incident recounted by Ms. Bishop occurred when she sat at her kitchen breakfast bar with her husband. Daniel Bishop poured her a gin and tonic and she recalls being unable to see his actions clearly. She stated that she does not remember finishing the drink. Hours later, she awoke completely undressed and naked on the bed, in the process of being raped by a stranger. Her husband, Daniel Bishop, was standing in the doorway watching the assault.

The trauma of that moment was compounded by the realization that this was part of a much larger pattern of abuse. Ms. Bishop noted that if she had been a kind and decent person, her mind would not have conjured such horrors, yet she never suspected her partner of drugging her despite his known violent and controlling nature. The discovery of this systematic poisoning required immense bravery to uncover and report.

Evidence Collection And Police Investigation Failures

Despite Daniel Bishop's imprisonment, the seven other men involved in the sexual assaults have not been caught and continue to walk free. This outcome has been attributed to significant delays and procedural errors within the initial police response. Avon and Somerset Police officers seized Ms. Bishop's bedsheets in August 2021, the night she discovered the intruder, but the evidence was not tested for DNA until 20 months later.

Ms. Bishop criticized the investigation for failing to collect CCTV footage from the roads surrounding her home and for not fingerprinting the bed frame. She was initially told by officers that fingerprinting the bed frame was pointless because other people had touched it. However, she stored the bed frame in her loft for years to preserve potential evidence. When a new investigation team took over, they retrieved the frame, highlighting the critical importance of preserving such items.

Advertisement

Ms. Bishop acknowledged that the police lacked specific training for cases of this nature at the time. She stated that cases involving this type of coordinated drugging and gang rape were not commonly heard of, leading to gaps in the initial forensic and investigative approach. Despite these mistakes, she has continued to advocate for justice, gathering evidence and recording phone conversations with her former husband while he was incarcerated.

Current Status And Ongoing Justice Efforts

Laura Bishop has identified a total of seven men who participated in raping her, with the final individual committing the act twice, bringing the total number of abusive occasions to eight. The lack of convictions for these accomplices remains a significant source of distress for the survivor. She expressed concern that other women may currently be at risk from similar patterns of behavior that go undetected due to lack of awareness and police training.

In response to the criticism, Avon and Somerset Police issued a statement acknowledging that Ms. Bishop feels let down by aspects of the overall investigation. They confirmed that one man has received a significant prison sentence for the crimes committed against her. The force stated that a thorough investigation continues, now led by specially-trained detectives who are working to identify the remaining suspects.

The case has highlighted the dangers of drug-facilitated sexual assault and the critical need for specialized police units to handle such complex domestic and sexual violence cases. Ms. Bishop's decision to go public is intended to raise awareness and push for systemic improvements in how such crimes are investigated and prosecuted. The legal victory against Daniel Bishop is viewed as a necessary but incomplete step toward full accountability for all parties involved.