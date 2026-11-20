Survivor Laura Bishop urges UK regulators to block websites used by her drugging husband, aligning with Joanne Young's conviction. This push aims to dismantle the digital networks enabling non-consensual sexual violence.

Laura Bishop has launched an urgent campaign to force the blocking of websites that her husband used to advertise her for sexual exploitation while she was incapacitated. Speaking out alongside Joanne Young, another British survivor whose husband Philip Young was recently convicted of similar atrocities, Bishop demands immediate regulatory intervention from UK authorities to dismantle these digital platforms.

Bishop Demands Immediate Blocking of Offender Platforms

Laura Bishop, a 48-year-old survivor from Bristol who has waived her legal right to anonymity, stated that the specific websites utilized by her ex-husband Daniel Bishop remain fully accessible in the United Kingdom. Daniel Bishop is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence after drugging Laura and livestreaming his rape of her before inviting other men to join the assault. Bishop emphasized that these platforms are notorious for failing to provide evidence and forensics to police when requested, effectively operating as sanctuaries for sex offenders despite academic and law enforcement recognition of their role in facilitating crime.

Also read Police Seek Seventh Suspect in Joanne Young Drug-Facilitated Rape Case

Parallel Cases Expose Coordinated Digital Abuse Networks

Bishop's case mirrors the high-profile conviction of Joanne Young, a 49-year-old mother of three from Swindon, whose husband Philip Young pleaded guilty to nearly 50 sex offences against her. Four men, identified as Richard Wilkins, 62, Norman Macksoni, 48, Mohammed Hassan, 38, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of offences ranging from sexual touching to rape committed between 2016 and 2023. Both women revealed that their husbands used online sites such as Craigslist, Grindr, and Fab Swingers to recruit strangers for these acts, creating a coordinated network of exploitation that persisted for years before intervention.

Legal Precedent and International Investigative Collaboration

The prosecution in the Young case represents a landmark legal moment, being the first of its kind in the UK to address this specific form of non-consensual sexual activity. Prosecutors engaged the same expert utilized in the historic Gisèle Pelicot trial in France, where Dominique Pelicot invited dozens of men to abuse his wife while she was unconscious over nine years. This expert analyzed hair samples from Joanne Young to detect two specific sedative drugs used by her husband, providing crucial forensic evidence that countered the defendants' claim that they believed consent was given. The successful conviction has sparked immediate calls for the UK Government to ensure that 'third-party consent' is no longer a valid legal defence in similar rape trials.

Advertisement

Advocacy for Systemic Reform and Victim Support

Laura Bishop utilizes her PhD in cyber crime to work with Members of Parliament and charities to improve digital safety governance. She noted that she felt 'part of the case' alongside Joanne Young because the similarities were so striking, including the potential link between the two families living closely together and the organized nature of the criminal networks involved. Bishop received a letter of support from Queen Camilla and has described the betrayal by men as something that is incredibly difficult to move past, yet she remains committed to remaining positive and optimistic to drive change.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Legal Implications

Police are currently investigating potential links between the Bishop and Young cases, focusing on whether the criminals were working in line with each other as an organized network. Meanwhile, the broader legal landscape is shifting, with nine men already on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of sexually abusing a wife while she was unconscious. Bishop and Young argue that their convictions send a vital message to other women and girls that they can be believed and understood, hoping to encourage more survivors to come forward and have faith in the criminal justice system despite the enduring trauma of their experiences.