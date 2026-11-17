Laura Brand read Russell Brand's prison statement denying guilt. The couple continues their online Sunday Service despite his rape conviction and ten and a half year sentence.

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, has publicly defended her husband's recent statement released from prison, continuing to support a man currently serving a ten and a half year sentence for rape and sexual assault s. This action comes despite the severity of his conviction and the emergence of additional allegations from six other women following his initial incarceration. The couple continues to operate their online ministry, the Sunday Service, which previously generated £25,000 per week for Brand under his born-again Christian persona.

Laura Brand Reads Prison Statement

Laura Brand recently read a statement from Russell Brand that denied his guilt in the crimes for which he was jailed. The statement, described as appalling by Number 10, is currently under investigation for potential rule violations regarding communications from prison. In the message, Russell Brand claimed that something strange was happening and hinted at a conspiracy against him.

Also read Russell Brand says 'something strange is happening' in message from prison

Distortion of Christian Faith

Laura Brand relayed Russell Brand's belief that he was innocent while omitting any mention of his victims or requests for their forgiveness. She read from Russell Brand's Bible, specifically Paul's letter to the Philippians, to support his narrative of martyrdom similar to St Paul in a Roman jail. This approach has been criticized as a distorted use of Christian faith to reinvent his public image.

Continuation of Sunday Service

Despite Russell Brand's absence, Laura Brand plans to continue delivering the couple's online Sunday Service, featuring segments filmed during his trial. This venture was part of the off-grid business that generated significant income for Russell Brand before his conviction. The continuation of these activities suggests a commitment to maintaining his public presence and influence while he remains incarcerated.

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Impact on Children and Victims

Concerns have been raised about the impact of Laura Brand's actions on her three children and the victims of Russell Brand's crimes. Critics argue that her continued support may cause further distress to the victims and negatively affect her children's wellbeing. The recommendation is for Laura Brand to step back from public life to provide a sense of normality and calm for her family.

Public Reaction and Legal Context

The statement released by Russell Brand has sparked significant public and political reaction, with officials labeling it as unacceptable. The ongoing investigation into the communication from prison highlights the seriousness of the breach. Laura Brand's decision to defend her husband stands in stark contrast to the legal verdict and the broader societal condemnation of his actions.