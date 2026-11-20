Laura Brand visits Russell Brand at HMP Littlehey, nine days after his sentencing. Family tensions rise following her reading of his innocence statement, with father Bernard Gallacher issuing a stern warning.

Laura Brand visited HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday afternoon to see her husband Russell Brand. The meeting occurred roughly nine days after he began serving a ten-and-a-half year prison sentence for rape and three sexual assaults. This visit marked the first physical reunion between the couple since the verdict was delivered.

Arriving at the visitors' centre around 2:30 pm, Laura stood alone with Brand's bodyguard Joe McCann. McCann, a former sparring partner of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, accompanied her as no other family members were present. The category C prison houses largely sex offenders, a stark contrast to HMP Wandsworth where Brand spent his initial days.

Also read How Russell and Laura Brand have reshuffled his £20m fortune

Family Conflict Over Innocence Statement

Strain within Laura Brand's family has surfaced following her public reading of a statement from Russell Brand. During their online Sunday Service show, Laura read a message dictated by her husband via phone call in which he declared his innocence. This action triggered a stern warning from her father, Bernard Gallacher, to never repeat such behavior.

Bernard Gallacher, a golfing legend and Ryder Cup winner, was furious that Laura recorded the statement. Sources indicate he made it clear she must not allow Russell to dictate further content. The family suspects Russell pressured Laura into the recording, which devastated Bernard and his wife Lesley Gallacher.

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Personal Struggles and Isolation

Laura Brand faces increasing isolation as she navigates life after her husband's conviction. A close friend of the family described her as vulnerable, noting she has been solo-parenting their three children since the trial began. Her daughters are aged ten and eight, and her younger son is also part of this solitary parental effort.

The family expressed deep concern over the criticism Laura has received for supporting Russell. They described the public backlash as cruel and selfish, particularly given her role as a mother raising children alone. Bernard and Lesley have supported Laura every step of the way, yet they have lost all patience with Russell.

Prior Court Proceedings and Witness Role

Laura Brand attended the trial at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month. She served as a character witness for her husband, describing him as a wonderful father. Despite the gravity of the charges, she vowed not to leave him during the legal proceedings that led to the recent sentencing.

Her presence at the trial with Bernard Gallacher contrasts with the current situation at HMP Littlehey. The family had hoped to regroup after the trial, but the recording of the innocence statement has disrupted their desire to live quietly again. The emotional toll on the Gallacher family remains significant as they deal with the aftermath of the conviction.