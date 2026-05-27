Laura Dern Replaces Helena Bonham Carter in White Lotus Season Four

Actress Laura Dern has taken over the role of Helena Bonham Carter in the upcoming season of the popular HBO series White Lotus. The fourth season will be centered around the Cannes Film Festival and will feature a new character played by Laura. The show's creator, Mike White, has stated that the character which Helena was meant to play did not align with the show's vision, leading to her departure from the show. Laura has had a working relationship with showrunner White for years and has previously collaborated with him on the HBO comedy-drama series Enlightened.

Laura Dern wowed in a stunning feather gown as she filmed season four of White Lotus after she was drafted in to replace Helena Bonham Carter .

The actress, 59, looked incredible as she walked down the red carpet for upcoming scenes on the popular black comedy earlier this month. The upcoming storyline for the fourth season will be centered around the Cannes Film Festival. Laura looked amazing as she walked down the steps alongside her co-star Marissa Long, 26, who opted for a sparkly pink halterneck dress.

The Jurassic Park actress had her hair styled into loose waves, rocked some dangling diamond earrings and opted for a pair of black flipflops for comfort. In another sneak peek of what to expect, Laura linked arms with actor Chris Messina, 51.

Laura Dern wowed in a stunning feather gown as she filmed season four of White Lotus after she was drafted in to replace Helena Bonham Carter The actress, 59, looked incredible as she walked down the red carpet for upcoming scenes on the popular black comedy earlier this month Ari Graynor, 43, and Charlie Hall, 28, were also dressed up to the nines as part of filming. They pulled out all the stops to make it look like the annual real-life event which wrapped up on Saturday 23 May.

Other members of the cast recreated the festival as photographers battling it out to get the perfect shot, while there was also a number of events coordinators working their magic behind the scenes too. Cannes Film Festival was held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès between Tuesday 12 May to Saturday 23 May 2026.

Other stars who will be starring in season four include Heather Graham, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Rosie Perez, Ben Kingsley, 82, Max Minghella, 40, and Pekka Strang, 48. Back in April, it was revealed actress Helena had left the shoot just days after production began in the South of France. HBO released a statement announcing her departure from the show over creative concerns involving her role.

With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set, the network revealed to TMZ.

Laura looked amazing walking down the steps alongside her co-star Marissa Long, who opted for a sparkly pink halterneck dress The upcoming storyline for the fourth season will be centered around the Cannes Film Festival Jurassic Park actress Laura had her hair styled into loose waves, rocked some dangling diamond earrings and opted for a pair of black flipflops for comfort Chris Messina looked dressed up to the nines in a black suit and bow tie for filming Charlie Hall was also seen on set in a black suit and bow tie Back in April, it was revealed that actress Helena Bonham Carter had left the shoot just days after production began in the South of France The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks continued the premium cable broadcaster Representatives for Carter declined the Daily Mail's request for comment at the time Days later, her replacement was revealed as Laura Variety shared Laura is not taking over the exact role Helen was meant to play but will be playing a new character Laura has had a working relationship with showrunner White for years, as she starred in his directorial debut, Year Of The Dog, in 2007 before collaborating again on HBO comedy-drama series Enlightened for two seasons from 2011 to 2013 Created by White, the show revolves around the exploits of the guests and staff at a different location of the titular hotel chain every season Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid, a daffy, rich older lady led the first two seasons while the rest of the cast changed The third season went viral for the incest sex scene between brothers played by nepo baby heartthrobs Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola, as well as for the rumours of a feud between co-stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood European talent has been enlisted to add a touch of authenticity to the setting, such as Corentin Fila, Laura Smet and Nadia Tereszkiewicz from France, Frida Gustavsson from Sweden and Tobias Santelmann from Norway It has emerged the real-life Airelles Chateau de la Messardiere in Saint-Tropez will be a filming location for the fictional White Lotus du Cap, while the Hotel Martinez will play both the White Lotus du Cap and the White Lotus Cannes The name of the White Lotus du Cap is a playful nod to the world-famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, an A-list nexus during the Cannes Film Festival Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton notoriously carried on a torrid love affair there while married to other people, then returned there for their own honeymoo





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Laura Dern Helena Bonham Carter White Lotus Cannes Film Festival Mike White HBO Enlightened

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