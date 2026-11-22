Laura Gallacher announced she will cease reading messages from jailed husband Russell Brand following a Ministry of Justice investigation into his claim of innocence. The decision comes amid scrutiny over prison communication rules and victim distress.

Laura Gallacher has confirmed she will no longer read out messages sent from prison by her husband, Russell Brand, following a severe backlash and an official investigation into his recent communications. The 39-year-old maker of the 'Sunday prayer service' show revealed she was nearly overcome with emotion while explaining her decision to halt the specific practice of sharing his words directly.

Ministry Investigation Into Prison Statement

The Ministry of Justice launched an urgent investigation into Brand after last Sunday's episode featured him claiming innocence for the sexual offenses for which he is currently serving time. Brand's statement, distributed through Gallacher's social media channels, explicitly stated that he was not guilty of the crimes he was jailed for and expressed his faith in Christ. Justice Secretary Alex Norris condemned the message as completely unacceptable, noting that prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims. He confirmed that the incident is being urgently investigated and stated he expects swift action if Brand is found to have violated prison regulations.

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Gallacher's Decision And Continued Show

Laura Gallacher acknowledged that the previous week's episode drew a considerable amount of negative attention. She stated that after understanding the specific parameters set by the staff at HMP Littlehey, she will absolutely honor those restrictions. Despite ceasing the reading of Brand's messages, Gallacher confirmed she will continue posting her 'Sunday Service' YouTube show because she finds it educational and enjoys the supportive comments from viewers. She described the platform as a place where she remains proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family against intense media scrutiny.

Emotional Context And Personal Strength

Gallacher shared that a friend recently convinced her to continue with the show, a conversation that gave her faith and strength during a period of intense personal stress. She described waking up in the night feeling a sense of desolation, loneliness, and fear, comparing the experience to being out at sea in pitch black water without a way to navigate. She explained that feeling the unknown nature of her path ahead has forced her to place all her faith and hope in God. This emotional vulnerability was evident as she almost broke down in tears while discussing the difficult decision to stop reading his prison letters.

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Prison Transfer And Security Protocols

Brand, aged 51, was transferred from HMP Wandsworth, known as one of Britain's toughest jails, to HMP Littlehey, which features a more relaxed regime offering activities like yoga and gardening. Prison sources noted that Brand had effectively won the lottery with this transfer. During a recent visit to HMP Littlehey, Gallacher spent approximately two hours with her husband before speaking to prison staff for 20 minutes. Officials are currently establishing exactly how Brand's statement was communicated from inside the facility and are investigating whether it was merely a declaration of innocence or an attempt to influence his accusers amid ongoing police inquiries.

Political Reaction And Future Implications

Downing Street officials and various campaigners reacted with fury to the distribution of Brand's statement on YouTube. Prison governors hold the power to restrict inmate communication if it is deemed necessary to protect victims, public safety, or prison security. Inmates are explicitly warned that they cannot ask anyone to share messages on their behalf that they would not be allowed to do themselves. The ongoing investigation aims to determine if Brand breached these specific rules, with the Justice Secretary emphasizing that action will be taken if he is found guilty of causing distress to victims through such communications.