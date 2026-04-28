Laura Kenny Breastfeeds Baby After London Marathon Following Heartbreak of Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancy

Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny completed the London Marathon to raise money for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, sharing her deeply personal story of loss, grief, and the challenges it posed to her marriage and athletic career. She breastfed her daughter Lily immediately after finishing the race.

Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny completed the London Marathon on Sunday and immediately breastfed her baby daughter, Lily, as a powerful symbol of her journey through loss and hope.

The 34-year-old, married to fellow cyclist Jason Kenny, ran the marathon to raise money for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, a cause deeply personal to the couple. Their path to a complete family was marked by heartbreak, including a miscarriage in November 2021 and a subsequent ectopic pregnancy five months later. An ectopic pregnancy, where a fertilised egg grows outside the womb, often necessitates emergency surgery. Kenny openly shared the profound impact these losses had on her and her marriage.

In interviews with Stylist and Women's Health, she described a period of intense grief and a breakdown in communication with Jason. She admitted to feeling 'the lowest she's ever felt' and struggling to reconcile her physical strength as an athlete with her inability to conceive. The couple sought solace in a symbolic gesture, planting a rosebush with an angel plaque near their eldest son's playroom to acknowledge their grief and attempt to move forward.

The experience fundamentally shifted her priorities, leading her to desire a baby more than any sporting achievement, ultimately contributing to her retirement from professional cycling in March 2024. The marathon, completed in 3 hours and 45 minutes, wasn't about enjoyment for Kenny, but about raising awareness and offering support to others facing similar challenges. She documented the moment immediately after finishing, feeding Lily, and shared her story on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of open conversation and helping others.

The couple now have three children – Albie (8), Monty (4), and Lily (12 months). Ectopic pregnancies affect approximately one in every 90 pregnancies in the UK, around 11,000 cases annually, and while the exact cause remains unclear, factors like inflammation and scar tissue in the fallopian tubes can increase the risk. Laura’s story is a testament to resilience, the strength of family, and the importance of supporting those navigating the complexities of pregnancy loss





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