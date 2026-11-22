Ronn Owens' daughter Laura Michelle Owens receives 30 days in jail and seven years probation for faking a twin pregnancy to trap Bachelor star Clayton Echard in a felony scam.

Laura Michelle Owens, the daughter of radio personality Ronn Owens, emerged from the Maricopa County Intake Transfer and Release facility on a Sunday morning after completing a 30-day incarceration sentence. The 35-year-old departed the jail at approximately 8am, wearing a long black coat and white boots while holding the hand of a male companion. She used a black jacket to shield her face from numerous paparazzi waiting outside the premises. Owens entered a waiting vehicle without speaking to reporters or answering questions before driving away from the scene.

The Felony Fraud Scheme Details

Owens received her one-month jail term in October after pleading guilty to four felony counts involving false pregnancy claims. Prosecutors determined that she fabricated a twin pregnancy to trap former 'The Bachelor' star Clayton Echard. Investigators revealed that Owens manipulated multiple men by staging fake ultrasound images and producing counterfeit pregnancy videos. These deceptive tactics were employed between May 2023 and June 2024 to lure her victims into believing she was carrying their children.

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The case expanded beyond Echard, who appeared on season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' and season 26 of 'The Bachelor'. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office initially charged Owens in May 2025 with false pregnancy claims against Echard. The charges later included allegations regarding Gregory Gillespie, a man Owens dated in 2021. Authorities accused her of using forged medical records and appropriating other women's identities, including one ultrasound belonging to a different woman, to bolster her false assertions.

Courtroom Drama and Stance of Accusers

Clayton Echard strongly urged the court to impose a harsher penalty, telling Judge Jeffrey Rueter that Owens was not genuinely remorseful. Echard stated that she was only sorry she got caught and warned that she would continue her behavior if removed from her environment. He argued that taking her out of her current setting was necessary to prevent future incidents. Echard's lawyer, Gregg Woodnick, described the actor as exhausted by the ordeal, which had persisted for years since the initial allegations.

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Woodnick detailed the extent of the deception, noting that Owens had faked medical records, conditions, and pregnancies multiple times. He revealed that she had previously engaged in similar conduct with at least one other victim before targeting Echard. Echard expressed relief that a final weight had been lifted from his shoulders following the sentencing. The legal team emphasized the long-term damage Owens caused to multiple men through these fabricated medical emergencies.

Sentencing Conditions and Future Probation

Judge Jeffrey Rueter sentenced Owens to 30 days in jail followed by seven years of probation. The court also ordered Owens to pay Echard's legal fees as part of the judgment. Owens addressed the judge before the final decision, expressing deep regret for her actions. She stated that she thought about her poor choices every day and wished she could revisit the moments where she had the opportunity to make different decisions. She admitted to panicking and acknowledged that she should have made better choices in the past.

The Arizona Republic reported that violating the terms of her seven-year probation could result in Owens facing up to 12 additional years in jail. The sentence concludes a lengthy legal process that began with Echard alleging her claims of impregnation after a single date at his suburban Phoenix home in 2023 were bogus. Owens initially claimed she suffered a miscarriage, but prosecutors successfully discredited this narrative. The case highlights the serious legal consequences of fraudulent pregnancy schemes designed to manipulate others.