Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling Welcome Second Child

TV presenter Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling have welcomed their second child together. The couple, who are already parents to five-year-old Stevie Ré, revealed the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. Laura, 41, shared a picture of their baby's hand against her chest, revealing that the baby came early, a month ago. Iain, 38, posted a picture of a little cardigan and matching booties, which had 'Littlest living legend' written on the back. The couple's friends and celebrities rushed to congratulate them in the comments section. Laura celebrated her birthday and baby shower in May with a karaoke night, which she shared on her Instagram. The couple are fiercely private about their family life and rarely share images of their little one. Laura expressed her worries about the dangers of the internet since having kids, saying it makes her more sensitive to certain subjects and hyper-sensitive to the online world.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have welcomed their second child together as they announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of their baby's hand against Laura's chest, they revealed the baby came early, a month ago.

Laura, 41, wrote: We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn't expect anything else). I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time.. only played about 3 songs - ended up using it post birth. It's a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it. Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists.

Laura and Iain, 38, are already parents to Stevie Ré, five, and revealed back in February that they were expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to Stevie Ré, five, and revealed back in February that they were expecting their second child. Iain posted on his socials around the same time, sharing a picture of a little cardigan and matching booties, which had Littlest living legend written on the back.

He wrote: Say hello to our newest living legend. I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me. But this feels a little excessive. Emily Atack was among the first to share her congratulations, posting some hearts in the comments section.

Amanda Abbington followed soon after, writing: So many, many, many congratulations dear Laura!! Hope you are both doing beautifully. Love to you and your gorgeous family. And Sophie Ellis-Bextor simply wrote: Ah congratulations.

Iain posted on his socials around the same time, sharing a picture of a little cardigan and matching booties, which had Littlest living legend written on the back. Celenbrities rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations and well wishes. In May, Laura celebrated both her birthday and baby shower with karaoke, rude games and a drag artist as she shared a glimpse of the insane night on her Instagram.

The gathering took place at BAM Karaoke Box UK in London, with Laura showing off her bump in a tight white top and lace trousers. Guests enjoyed fizz and nibbles and played raunchy games such as labour or porn, before belting out karaoke hits. She penned in the caption of her post: BIRTH day with gladly no other surprise births! So grateful to my gorgeous friends for the most fun, insane birthday baby shower absolute shenanigans!

@bamkaraokebox.uk. She also posed with a series of drag artists at the bash as well as with her nearest and dearest. Laura revealed back in February that she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post. She posted a series of snaps of her bump and penned: Instagram V Reality - Spoiler: It wasn't just a big meal mama ate.

She's been cooking away! I'd like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags. The couple already share a daughter called Stevie Ré, who was born in March 2021. They are fiercely private of their family life and very rarely share images of their little one.

Speaking to The Standard soon after, Laura expressed her worries about the dangers of the internet since having kids. She said: Having a child definitely changes your priorities and makes you more sensitive to certain subjects. This was something I also had to take self-care about as well.

Also, when it comes to the online world and its changing so dramatically it does make me conscious that in a few years to come I'm going to have to deal with that and it's something I can't control. So it does make me hyper-sensitive.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling welcomed their second child a month ago and posted the news on Instagram on Wednesday Laura, 41, wrote: We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn't expect anything else) (pictured with Iain in May) The couple are already parents to Stevie Ré, five, and revealed back in February that they were expecting their second child Iain posted on his socials around the same time, sharing a picture of a little cardigan and matching booties, which had Littlest living legend written on the back. He wrote: Say hello to our newest living legend.

I always wanted someone in the house who would stay up late and watch the World Cup with me. But this feels a little excessive. Emily Atack was among the first to share her congratulations, posting some hearts in the comments section. Amanda Abbington followed soon after, writing: So many, many, many congratulations dear Laura!!

Hope you are both doing beautifully. Love to you and your gorgeous family. And Sophie Ellis-Bextor simply wrote: Ah congratulations. Iain posted on his socials around the same time, sharing a picture of a little cardigan and matching booties, which had Littlest living legend written on the back.

Celenbrities rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations and well wishes. In May, Laura celebrated both her birthday and baby shower with karaoke, rude games and a drag artist as she shared a glimpse of the insane night on her Instagram. The gathering took place at BAM Karaoke Box UK in London, with Laura showing off her bump in a tight white top and lace trousers.

Guests enjoyed fizz and nibbles and played raunchy games such as labour or porn, before belting out karaoke hits. She penned in the caption of her post: BIRTH day with gladly no other surprise births! So grateful to my gorgeous friends for the most fun, insane birthday baby shower absolute shenanigans! @bamkaraokebox.uk.

She also posed with a series of drag artists at the bash as well as with her nearest and dearest. Laura revealed back in February that she was pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post. She posted a series of snaps of her bump and penned: Instagram V Reality - Spoiler: It wasn't just a big meal mama ate. She's been cooking away!

I'd like to thank stretchy pants and travel sick bags. The couple already share a daughter called Stevie Ré, who was born in March 2021. They are fiercely private of their family life and very rarely share images of their little one. Speaking to The Standard soon after, Laura expressed her worries about the dangers of the internet since having kids.

She said: Having a child definitely changes your priorities and makes you more sensitive to certain subjects. This was something I also had to take self-care about as well. Also, when it comes to the online world and its changing so dramatically it does make me conscious that in a few years to come I'm going to have to deal with that and it's something I can't control. So it does make me hyper-sensitive





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