Laura Whitmore Celebrates Birthday and Baby Shower with Karaoke and Drag Performances

Laura Whitmore, the 41-year-old TV presenter and wife of Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, celebrated her birthday and baby shower with a lively karaoke night and drag performances at BAM Karaoke Box UK in London. The event featured risqué games and champagne, with Laura showcasing her baby bump in a stylish outfit. She shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the fun-filled evening with friends.

Laura Whitmore , the 41-year-old TV presenter and wife of Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, celebrated her birthday and baby shower in style on Tuesday, just weeks before the arrival of her second child.

The event, held at BAM Karaoke Box UK in London, was a lively affair filled with karaoke, risqué games, and performances by drag artists. Laura, who is expecting her second child with husband Iain, shared glimpses of the 'insane' night on her Instagram, showcasing her baby bump in a tight white top and lace trousers. Guests indulged in champagne and snacks while playing games like 'labour or porn' before breaking into karaoke performances.

In her post, Laura wrote: 'BIRTH day with gladly no other surprise births! So grateful to my gorgeous friends for the most fun, insane birthday baby shower absolute shenanigans! @bamkaraokebox.uk.

' The couple, who already share a daughter named Stevie Ré born in March 2021, have kept their family life private, rarely sharing images of their child. Laura revealed her second pregnancy in February with a playful Instagram post, joking about stretchy pants and travel sick bags. The couple appeared to be on a sunny getaway in the reveal photos, with Laura flaunting her bump in a cropped blue T-shirt, sunhat, and bikini bottoms.

Friends and family, including Vick Hope and Gaby Roslin, flooded the comments with congratulations. Laura has previously spoken about her concerns regarding the internet's dangers as a parent, admitting that having a child has made her more sensitive to certain issues. She told The Standard: 'Having a child definitely changes your priorities and makes you more sensitive to certain subjects. This was something I also had to take self-care about as well.

Also, when it comes to the online world and it's changing so dramatically it does make me conscious that in a few years to come I'm going to have to deal with that and it's something I can't control. So it does make me hyper-sensitive.





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