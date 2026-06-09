Laura Whitmore Embraces Postpartum Body in Candid Advertisement

TV presenter Laura Whitmore shares a paid Instagram post celebrating her body after giving birth to her second child, while also revealing details about the early arrival of her newborn.

Laura Whitmore , the 41-year-old TV presenter and former Love Island host, has shared a candid and empowering Instagram post celebrating her postpartum body. In a paid advertisement for Frida Mom postpartum underwear, she posed in grey knickers, a black nursing bra, and an oversized cardigan, marking her return to social media after announcing the birth of her second child.

She wrote, 'Hot girl summer looks a bit different (especially when the ring of fire is involved IYKYK). Outfit of the day: @fridamom postpartum knickers! I have never been more impressed or appreciative of my body than during and post pregnancy... don't even talk to me about birth. Women are bloody superheroes.

Whatever your journey, the recovery looks different to everyone but wearing big girl pants helps!! Growing a baby, birthing a baby.. and then feeding a baby... surely men could have taken one of those jobs.

' Her lighthearted tone and humorous quip about men sharing the burden resonated with many followers who praised her honesty. Laura and her husband, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, 38, welcomed their second child last month, a baby who arrived 'unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair.

' The couple, who married in 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Dublin City Hall, already share daughter Stevie Ré, aged five. In their birth announcement, Laura shared a photo of the baby's hand against her chest, writing, 'We welcomed the most precious baby last month, unexpectedly early and with dramatic flair (wouldn't expect anything else). I had made a 5 hour birthing playlist this time.. only played about 3 songs - ended up using it post birth.

It is a reaaally good playlist, can somebody please use it. Been enjoying baby smells, lack of sleep and scrumptious hands and wrists.

' Iain also posted a photo of a cardigan reading 'littlest living legend' and booties, joking about the baby's late-night habits. This is not the first time Laura has spoken openly about motherhood. After Stevie's birth, she addressed the pressure on new mothers, writing, 'Little tip for speaking to new mums... everyone has a different experience so please don't put your opinion or expectation on them.

I have been told I won't be able to leave the house and should feel like s**t. But I actually feel the best I have felt ever and the happiest I have ever been in my entire life. And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I have been told I shouldn't. But I have created something incredible.

' She praised her natural birth, breastfeeding success, and Iain's support with nappy changes. Her message emphasizes that while she felt lucky, she acknowledged tougher days may come and urged followers not to compare their journeys. Her recent postpartum post continues this theme of body appreciation, celebrating the strength and resilience of women through pregnancy, birth, and feeding. The post has garnered widespread support, with many fans agreeing that women are indeed superheroes.

Laura's openness helps normalize the varied experiences of postpartum recovery and highlights the importance of self-acceptance during a transformative time





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