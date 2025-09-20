Laura Whitmore Shines at London Fashion Week with Glamorous and Leggy Display

Laura Whitmore stole the show at London Fashion Week, showcasing a stunning kaftan-style sequined gown. The former Love Island host was also seen at a Barbour event, proving her versatile fashion sense. The article also touches on her views on motherhood and the internet, as well as her recent withdrawal from Celebrity Apprentice.

Laura Whitmore made a striking appearance at a London Fashion Week event on Friday night, showcasing a glamorous and leggy look. The former Love Island host, known for her stylish flair, attended the Ginny Litscher show held at L'oscar in the capital. Whitmore exuded confidence in a dramatic, floor-length kaftan-style sequined gown that shimmered under the camera flashes.

The flowing dress, featuring a plunging neckline, was adorned with vibrant, colorful prints of various animals, adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. The dress's design cleverly incorporated a daring thigh-high slit, allowing Whitmore to flaunt her long legs as she posed for photographs, radiating elegance and poise. This appearance solidified her status as a fashion icon, effortlessly commanding attention with her sophisticated style choices and confident demeanor, proving that she remains a prominent figure in the fashion scene.\Prior to the evening event, Whitmore was also spotted at the 'Tartan: The Barbour Way' exhibition, presenting a slightly more understated yet equally chic look. For this occasion, she opted for a black striped suit, featuring an oversized blazer elegantly draped over her shoulders. Underneath the blazer, she wore a dark green fitted button vest top, which, in turn, boasted a plunging neckline, adding a touch of subtle allure to her attire. Other notable figures in attendance included actress and singer Billie Piper, who chose a simple black crewneck sweatshirt paired with a long skirt in a blue, green, and grey tartan plaid pattern, demonstrating a more casual yet equally fashionable approach. Sabrina Elba was also present, wearing a fitted crew-neck t-shirt under a classic beige trench coat, complemented by denim jeans, providing a further showcase of diverse styles and approaches to fashion. The event highlighted the multifaceted nature of Whitmore's fashion sense, and her ability to adapt to different styles while maintaining her distinctive personality and fashion statement.\Beyond her fashion choices, Whitmore has also been vocal about her evolving perspectives on various issues, particularly since becoming a mother in 2021. She shares a daughter named Stevie Ré with her husband, Iain Stirling. In an interview, she expressed concerns about the potential dangers of the internet, stating how having a child has changed her priorities, making her more sensitive to certain subjects and more aware of issues concerning family members. This has led her to prioritize self-care. She also mentioned the rapid changes in the online world and the anticipation of needing to navigate these changes as her daughter grows up, reflecting on her heightened sensitivity to the issue. Earlier this year, reports surfaced about Whitmore's withdrawal from the BBC's Celebrity Apprentice. This decision reportedly frustrated BBC bosses, as it occurred shortly before the filming was set to begin, and she cited an 'unavoidable clash' in her schedule. A TV source noted that while last-minute changes are common in television, the timing of Whitmore's departure left the production team in a difficult position. Despite this, Whitmore continues to be a prominent figure in the media and the fashion world





