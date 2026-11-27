Sports presenter Laura Woods and Love Island star Adam Collard arrived at Newcastle Upon Tyne magistrates' court to support Adam's father, Billy Collard, who faces assault charges.

Love Island star Adam Collard and his fiancée, sports presenter Laura Woods, appeared together at Newcastle Upon Tyne magistrates' court this week to support Collard's father, Billy Collard, ahead of his upcoming trial. The couple was seen arriving at the court building arm in arm, displaying a united front as they entered the proceedings regarding serious allegations of assault.

Court Appearance and Assault Allegations

Billy Collard, a multimillionaire property developer, is currently facing allegations related to an incident that allegedly took place in Newcastle last September. Adam Collard has been identified by the court as the alleged victim in this assault case, which has drawn significant public attention due to his fame from the reality television series Love Island.

Also read Adam Armstrong Brace Leads Wolves to Convincing Victory Over Derby County

The presence of Laura Woods, who is currently pregnant, alongside her fiancé, highlights the personal toll this legal battle is taking on the family. The couple arrived at the magistrates' court for a hearing that sets the stage for the formal trial, where the details of the alleged assault will be scrutinized in a legal setting.

Billy Collard Financial and Legal History

Billy Collard has previously been described as having a net worth of £3 million, derived from an impressive portfolio that reportedly earns him £140,000 a year. Despite this substantial wealth, his public record includes significant legal and financial controversies that predate the current assault allegations.

Advertisement

In a past legal matter from 2008, Billy Collard was found to have wrongly claimed nearly £6,000 worth of housing benefit over a nine-month period. He admitted to the fraud at Newcastle Crown Court, claiming a sleep disorder prevented him from working. As a result, he was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,000 in court costs.

Further financial complications arose in 2019 when HMRC seized £44,000 from him under the Proceeds of Crime Act. These previous incidents provide a complex backdrop to the current charges, contrasting his high-profile financial status with a history of legal troubles involving public funds and civil penalties.

Personal Life and Relationship Context

Laura Woods, aged 39, and Adam Collard, aged 31, have been a couple since October 2023. Their relationship progressed quickly, with the couple announcing Laura's first pregnancy in July 2024, just nine months after they began dating. Their personal milestones continued as they got engaged in September 2024, following a beach proposal in St Ives, Cornwall.

The couple is now expecting their second child together. This upcoming arrival follows the birth of their first son, Leo, in January last year. The timing of the court appearance adds a layer of emotional complexity to the situation, as Laura balances her public career with private family challenges and the upcoming arrival of another child.

Advertisement

Public Career and Personal Grief

Before focusing on her personal life, Laura Woods established a prominent career in sports broadcasting. She has presented coverage for major broadcasters including Sky Sports, TalkSport, and TNT Sports. Most recently, she presented ITV's coverage of the football World Cup this summer, showcasing her resilience and professional dedication.

Her public life has also been marked by personal tragedy. Last year, Laura opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. She was 11 weeks pregnant when the loss occurred but fell pregnant again a month later, eventually welcoming their son Leo. This experience has shaped their recent public narrative, showing a side of the couple beyond their celebrity status.

Emotional Support and Future Proceedings

Adam Collard recently broke down in tears during an episode of Celebrity SAS, where he recalled the miscarriage and the difficult times the couple endured. Laura supported this revelation on Instagram, describing him as a big, beautiful man who helped her through awful times. She shared that looking at Leo now brings comfort, even amid the confusing feelings of grief for the baby they lost.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed earlier this year that William Collard had been charged with assault by beating. The court has confirmed Adam Collard as the alleged victim. As the legal process moves forward, the family continues to navigate these proceedings while managing the personal challenges of impending parenthood and past trauma.