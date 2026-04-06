Lauren Conrad Hints at Retirement From Reality TV After Laguna Beach Reunion

Lauren Conrad, star of Laguna Beach and The Hills, suggests she may be retiring from reality TV. This follows her appearance on the Laguna Beach reunion, indicating a desire to end her career with the same people she started with and focus on her family and business ventures.

Lauren Conrad , the former reality TV star and fashion designer, has hinted at the potential end of her career in the entertainment industry. This revelation came during a teaser for Kristin Cavallari's podcast, Let's Be Honest. Conrad, who rose to fame in the early 2000s on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and its spin-off The Hills , expressed a desire to conclude her career with the same people she began with, suggesting a sense of closure and a move towards a different phase of her life.

The 40-year-old star's comments signal a shift in priorities, highlighting a desire for a 'clean' ending to her entertainment career. Conrad's initial foray into reality television occurred while she was still a teenager attending Laguna Beach High School. She and her classmates, including Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, and Stephen Colletti, were recruited by MTV to star in the first two seasons of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. This exposure catapulted her to fame, leading to her involvement in The Hills, which further solidified her status as a household name. However, Conrad's decision to leave the spotlight underscores a deliberate move away from the demands of celebrity life and a focus on personal fulfillment.\Conrad's decision to potentially retire from reality television comes after her return to the spotlight for the 20th-anniversary special The Reunion: Laguna Beach. She has previously been absent from the entertainment industry, choosing to focus on her personal life and business ventures. Conrad previously turned down starring in two seasons of MTV's 2019 continuation The Hills: New Beginnings. She has built a successful career outside of television, including her clothing company LC Lauren Conrad and her children's line Little Co., both of which are sold at Kohl's. She also co-founded The Little Market, a social enterprise that supports artisans around the world. Conrad's return to the Laguna Beach reunion suggests a feeling of nostalgia and a willingness to revisit her past. Her comment about ending her career 'cleanly' indicates a conscious effort to control her narrative and determine the terms of her departure from the entertainment industry. The reunion experience may have provided Conrad with a renewed perspective on her past work. She seems to be embracing the opportunity to bid farewell to a chapter that brought her immense fame. This would allow her to fully embrace her current life, which includes her family and her business ventures.\Conrad's move away from the spotlight reflects a trend among celebrities who are seeking a balance between public life and personal well-being. She has prioritized her family, including her two sons, Liam and Charlie, and her marriage to William Tell, a musician. Her comments reveal a preference for a quieter life, away from the constant scrutiny and demands of the entertainment world. Conrad acknowledges that the success she achieved through her reality television career has allowed her to live the life she has today, but she finds more satisfaction in her current endeavors. She previously referred to her time on reality TV as the 'easiest money I ever made', but it appears that her priorities have shifted. The move seems to show the desire to define her legacy and to create a more lasting impact. Her focus on her business ventures, her family, and her social enterprise suggests a desire to build a life beyond the confines of the entertainment industry. Conrad’s potential retirement from reality TV marks the end of an era for fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills, yet represents a significant step forward in her personal journey, one defined by intentionality and a commitment to her own well-being





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