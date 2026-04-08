Lauren Conrad's Awkward Reaction to Spencer Pratt Questions on Today Show Amid Mayoral Bid Promotion

Lauren Conrad faced an uncomfortable Today show interview when questions about Spencer Pratt and his Los Angeles mayoral bid surfaced, highlighting their long-standing feud from The Hills. Despite promoting their Laguna Beach reunion, the conversation steered towards Pratt's political aspirations, causing Conrad to express clear discomfort. The segment showcased the unresolved tensions from their reality TV past, contrasting with Kristin Cavallari's more supportive stance towards Pratt. This situation underscores the drama and lasting impact of their relationship, while also drawing attention to Pratt's mayoral campaign.

Lauren Conrad found herself in an awkward situation during her appearance on the Today show Wednesday when questions about Spencer Pratt , her former reality TV nemesis, were broached. Conrad, along with fellow Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, were on the show to promote their upcoming reunion program. The conversation took a turn when the hosts inquired about whether the trio would be supporting Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral bid .

Conrad, clearly uncomfortable with the line of questioning, responded with a degree of reluctance, stating she isn't even a resident of Los Angeles. Colletti echoed this, pointing out their Orange County residency. Co-host Jenna Hager then pressed further, directly asking if the past conflicts between Conrad and Pratt had been resolved. Conrad's response was sharp and revealing of the lingering distance, as she said she hadn't spoken to the people involved in decades. The exchange underscored the continued tensions stemming from their time on The Hills, a reality show that spun off from Laguna Beach. Cavallari, on the other hand, offered a more positive perspective on Pratt's mayoral aspirations. She highlighted her soft spot for him, acknowledging his impact and expressing support for his endeavors. Pratt announced his intention to run for mayor in January, sparking widespread media coverage and public interest. \Pratt's mayoral bid stems from what he perceives as a broken system in Los Angeles. During an appearance at the They Let Us Burn! protest in the Palisades earlier this year, Pratt unveiled his plan to run for mayor. In his speech, Pratt painted a picture of a city failing its residents, claiming that the existing structures are designed to protect those in power and their allies at the expense of ordinary citizens. He criticized the status quo, characterizing it as a 'death sentence' for Los Angeles and declared his resolve to take action. He framed his campaign not merely as a political undertaking, but as a mission aimed at exposing the flaws within the system. Pratt also addressed a specific incident, the wildfires that affected the city, and held the authorities accountable. He accused them of gross negligence, asserting that they intentionally allowed the fires to cause harm without proper measures of prevention or response, and he stressed the need for accountability. He referenced the lack of accountability and the alleged inaction in handling the wildfires, arguing that this reflects a deep-seated problem within the city's governance. He called for a change and vowed to bring it about if elected. His comments reflected a strong desire to address what he perceives as critical failings in the city's management, particularly regarding environmental and safety issues.\The history between Conrad and Pratt is well documented, marked by significant conflict and animosity. Their relationship on The Hills was central to the drama, with Pratt often positioned as the antagonist. The rivalry extended beyond the show, impacting Conrad's relationships. The show chronicled their volatile interactions, particularly Pratt's interference in Conrad's friendship with Heidi Montag, now his wife. This conflict and the subsequent fallout were major storylines throughout The Hills' run, which began in 2006 and continued for six seasons. Conrad ultimately departed the show during its fifth season. Further complicating their relationship, Conrad's friendship with Montag crumbled when she suspected Pratt and Montag of spreading rumors about an alleged sex tape. While Pratt and Montag returned for The Hills: New Beginnings, which ran from 2019 to 2021, Conrad was not involved in the reboot. This contrast underscores the enduring distance between Conrad and Pratt. The current divide, as evidenced by Conrad's reaction on the Today show, indicates that past grievances have not been resolved. This lingering conflict continues to intrigue fans who followed their story on Laguna Beach and The Hills, making it a topic of ongoing public interest and speculation





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