Lauren Conrad Uncomfortably Addresses Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Bid on 'Today' Show

Lauren Conrad's recent appearance on the Today show took an unexpected turn when she was asked about Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral bid. The former reality star's response highlighted the lingering tension from their days on The Hills, offering a glimpse into their strained relationship.

Lauren Conrad found herself in an awkward position during a recent appearance on the Today show, where she was promoting an upcoming Laguna Beach reunion show alongside Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. The interview took an unexpected turn when the hosts broached the subject of Spencer Pratt , a former reality TV personality and now a Los Angeles mayoral candidate. The question, directed at Conrad, revolved around whether she would be voting for Pratt, given his political aspirations.

Conrad's response was visibly uncomfortable, highlighting the strained relationship that has persisted between her and Pratt for years. She emphasized that she is not a resident of Los Angeles, effectively dodging the question of her vote. Colletti chimed in, pointing out their Orange County residence. Co-host Jenna Hager then pressed further, directly asking if they had 'healed any past beef,' referencing the long-standing feud between Conrad and Pratt. Conrad's reaction was immediate and pointed, replying, You're asking me about people I haven't spoken to in decades. This exchange underscored the deep-seated animosity that still exists, fueled by events that unfolded during their time on the reality television series The Hills, a spinoff of Laguna Beach. The tension was palpable, revealing that old wounds have not fully healed despite the passage of time and the distance between them. Cavallari also responded to the question concerning Pratt and his political ambitions by stating that she does not live in Los Angeles, either. She followed with more positive remarks about Pratt's mayoral bid, mentioning that she will always have a soft spot for him and that she thinks he's great. \The history between Conrad and Pratt is well-documented, marked by significant conflict during their time on The Hills. Pratt served as a primary antagonist on the show, contributing to the breakdown of Conrad's friendship with Heidi Montag, who is now Pratt's wife. This dynamic played out across six seasons, from 2006 to 2010. Conrad eventually exited the show during season five, a move that coincided with a period of intense personal tension. Rumors fueled by Pratt and Montag regarding an alleged sex tape involving Conrad and her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler further damaged their relationship. While Pratt and Montag returned for The Hills: New Beginnings, which ran from 2019 to 2021, Conrad was not involved in the reboot, cementing the distance between them. The origins of their feud can be traced back to the Laguna Beach era and were magnified on The Hills. Pratt's personality and actions frequently positioned him as the villain, clashing directly with Conrad and contributing to the dramatic storylines that defined the show. The impact of their conflicts extended beyond the television screen, affecting the real-life relationships and perceptions of the individuals involved. This history provides context for the uncomfortable exchange on the Today show. It helps explain Conrad's visible discomfort and reluctance to engage in any discussion that might involve Pratt. \Spencer Pratt's decision to run for mayor of Los Angeles adds a new layer to the narrative, particularly given the long-standing animosity with Conrad. Pratt announced his political ambitions earlier this year while attending the They Let Us Burn! protest in the Palisades. In a speech, he criticized the existing political system in Los Angeles, characterizing it as fundamentally broken and designed to protect those at the top. He specifically cited issues related to alleged negligence and accountability regarding the handling of past events. He expressed his frustration with the status quo, stating that business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles. Pratt framed his mayoral bid as a mission to expose the system. His comments reflected a deep dissatisfaction with the current governance and a commitment to enacting change. The inclusion of these details further illustrates the contrast between Pratt's current endeavors and Conrad's reaction to his presence in the public sphere. The Today show interview has become another chapter in the long-running saga, continuing to remind the public of the unresolved conflicts of the past. The public is reminded about the complicated dynamics that existed during the reality television era. This recent interview has offered further insight into the enduring impact of those experiences





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