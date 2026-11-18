Seventeen-year-old golfer Lauren Crump secures the World Junior Girls Golf Championship title and an LPGA spot, marking a pivotal step toward her professional career.

Lauren Crump, a seventeen-year-old amateur golfer from Whitchurch, Shropshire, has claimed victory at the World Junior Girls Golf Championship held in Canada. Crump concluded the individual competition with a score of 1-under 70, finishing the tournament at 11-under par to secure the title. The eighteen-year-old stated that this achievement represents a huge step in her golfing career and has solidified her intention to transition to professional status soon.

Championship Victory and LPGA Qualification

Crump's performance at the Canadian event has earned her an invitation to compete in the 2027 CPKC Women's Open scheduled for August 2027 at Gatineau, Canada. This invitation marks her second time competing in a Ladies Professional Golf Association event. Prior to this win, she participated in the final qualifier for the same event but missed the cut by one shot. Despite not qualifying through that route, she described the experience of playing in the final qualifier as amazing because it demonstrated that she can compete against many major professionals.

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The victory brings a sense of confidence and fulfillment to Crump, who told the BBC that the championship was one she had aspired to win for a long time. She described the feeling of winning as incredible and noted that securing the title provided her with significant self-belief. This win is particularly notable as it is the second consecutive year that an English player has won the individual championship. In 2025, Crump's best friend, Charlotte Naughton, secured the title, highlighting a strong period for English golf in this junior category.

Historical Context and Team Achievements

While this year marks Crump's first victory at the junior championship, she had competed in the tournament for the previous two years. Her success adds to a broader list of achievements from her competition schedule this year. Notably, she won a title with Team Europe at the PING Junior Solheim Cup. Additionally, she secured an individual victory at the Rose Ladies Series. These results underscore her consistent performance across different competitive platforms and formats in the junior golfing world.

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Crump's journey into serious competition began after the pandemic period. She recalled that she was not previously interested in the sport before that time. However, after recognizing her natural ability, she decided to test her potential. She explained that she thought about exploring the sport further after identifying that she was really good at it. This shift in perspective led to the structured training and competitive success she has enjoyed over the last couple of years.

Transition to Professional Status

Looking ahead, Crump has made a definitive decision regarding her education and future career path. She stated that she is not going to college anymore and has pretty much decided that her professional career is going to start pretty soon. She specifically mentioned that she will start considering turning professional in 2027. This timeline aligns with her scheduled appearance at the 2027 CPKC Women's Open, providing a clear pathway from junior amateur success to the professional stage.

Crump expressed pride in representing her home region on the international stage. She noted that Shropshire is a quite little unrecognized county, making her achievements even more significant. To do what she has done this year for her county is a really proud moment for her and her local community. She remains focused on her upcoming schedule, particularly looking forward to the LPGA event next year, while maintaining the confidence gained from her world junior title.