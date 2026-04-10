Lauren Goodger Shares Glamorous Selfies After Family Holiday With Ex Charles Drury

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger showcases her recent looks in Instagram selfies following a family holiday with her ex, Charles Drury. Despite the trip, she insists they are not back together, aiming to make memories for their daughter Larose. This post highlights her style, her co-parenting relationship, and her upcoming book about grief.

Lauren Goodger , the TOWIE star, recently shared a series of glamorous Instagram selfies, showcasing her recent outings and adventures. The post followed her return from a family holiday with her ex-partner, Charles Drury , sparking renewed interest in their relationship status. Goodger's social media update featured a variety of looks, including images from her sunny pre-Easter getaway and a visit to the hair salon.

The images included a skimpy leopard print top and a stylish striped co-ord from her trip abroad. Captioning the gallery, she simply stated 'Mixture of selfies lately.' The recent reunion with Charles for the holiday, despite ongoing speculation, has been clarified by Goodger, emphasizing that they are not back together romantically. The primary focus of the trip, according to her statements, was to create cherished memories for their daughter, Larose. Goodger's post reflected a curated glimpse into her life, highlighting both her personal style and her dedication to co-parenting with Drury, particularly for the benefit of their daughter.\Goodger's public image and personal life have been subject to intense scrutiny, especially given the history between herself and Charles Drury. Three years ago, Drury was accused of attacking Goodger on the day of their daughter Lorena's funeral, a deeply tragic event. He was subsequently charged with assault and engaging in controlling or coercive behavior, allegations he has consistently denied. Their relationship has been marked by both moments of apparent reconciliation, such as last year's family getaway, and periods of separation and conflict. The current arrangement appears to be focused on co-parenting, with both Goodger and Drury working to provide a stable environment for Larose. Recent reports have also emerged, detailing Drury's activities on a dating app, using his fame and his daughter as a means to attract potential partners. This development further complicates the narrative of their relationship, highlighting the complex dynamics at play within their family structure. Goodger's public persona continues to evolve, shaped by both her professional endeavors and her personal experiences, including the grief she has experienced in losing her second child, Lorena.\Adding to her ongoing media presence, Goodger recently announced the forthcoming release of a book titled 'Mum Of Two', which will detail the unimaginable loss of her second child, Lorena. The book, set to be released in July, promises a candid account of her experience, aiming to offer solace and support to others facing similar struggles. This project represents a significant step in Goodger's efforts to address and process her personal grief publicly, further solidifying her role as a figure who embraces transparency with her audience. The book reveals how important it is for Lauren and Charles to make memories for their daughter and share a good relationship for Larose. The sharing of the photos on Instagram, alongside the book announcement, underlines Goodger's efforts to engage with her audience on a deeply personal level. She wishes to help other mothers who have lost a child and to offer support to others. The emotional openness further demonstrates her journey through loss and her desire to find strength and courage, reflecting the realities of a woman navigating motherhood. The announcement of the book also signifies Goodger’s ability to turn a personal tragedy into a source of support and solidarity for others who may be suffering from the same loss





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Lauren Goodger Charles Drury TOWIE Instagram Family Holiday Larose Lorena Book

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