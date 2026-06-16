Lauren Goodger Spotted in Casual Attire with Hair Rollers Amid Ongoing Co-Parenting Journey and Grief

Television personality Lauren Goodger was seen in Essex wearing a casual black tracksuit with rollers in her hair after a pampering session. The TOWIE star, 39, embraced a natural makeup-free look and accessorized simply. This public appearance coincides with continued media attention on her co-parenting relationship with ex-partner Charles Drury, marked by past legal allegations and recent family outings for their daughter Larose's sake. Goodger also recently announced a forthcoming book about the loss of her infant daughter Lorena, detailing her experience with grief and resilience.

Lauren Goodger was recently spotted in Essex , drawing attention as she stepped out with rollers in her hair following a pampering session. The 39-year-old television personality from The Only Way Is Essex ( TOWIE ) dressed casually in a black crop top and matching Alo Yoga tracksuit bottoms while running errands.

She layered with a coordinated black jacket and chose comfort with white sports trainers. Embracing a natural look, Goodger appeared makeup free and styled her long hair by clipping the front section up in two curlers. Her daytime outfit was accessorized with a simple silver necklace, and she carried her belongings in a white handbag. During the outing, she was seen checking her phone and later headed to her parked car, carrying a large bottle of water to stay hydrated.

This appearance comes shortly after she returned from TOWIE filming in Albania. Beyond her fashion choices, the spotlight has also been on Goodger's personal life, particularly her complex relationship with ex-partner Charles Drury. Despite their tumultuous past, which includes allegations of assault and controlling behaviour-charges Drury has consistently denied-the pair have made efforts to co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Larose. They recently spent Easter together with Charles's family, sharing a family roast dinner and games.

Goodger emphasized that their family holidays and time together are solely for the purpose of creating memories for their daughter. Earlier this year, they were pictured in a sweet family snap wearing matching blue outfits, and Goodger explained that they do family trips for Larose.

However, their relationship dynamic took a twist when Drury reportedly joined a dating app, using his fame and mentioning his daughter as his "greatest strength" to attract potential partners. The context of Goodger's family life is further marked by profound loss. In July 2022, she gave birth to a second daughter, Lorena, who tragically passed away minutes after delivery due to complications with her umbilical cord.

Goodger has since announced the release of her autobiography, "Mum Of Two," set to be published in July. In the book, she shares her journey of grief and resilience following the death of newborn Lorena, a experience for which she found little literary support. She describes the work as her story of loss, courage, and strength, aiming to help others navigate similar tragedies.

Goodger often highlights her living daughter, Larose, as the light of her life, while also honoring the memory of Lorena, whom she never heard cry or laugh. This combination of public appearances and deeply personal narratives continues to shape Goodger's presence in both media and public discourse





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Celebrity Lauren Goodger TOWIE Charles Drury Co-Parenting Larose Lorena Bereavement Autobiography Mum Of Two Essex

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