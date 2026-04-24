Lauren Holly: From 90s Icon to New Roles

A look back at the career of actress Lauren Holly, known for roles in 'Dumb and Dumber,' 'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story,' and 'NCIS,' and her latest project, 'Broad Trip.'

Lauren Holly , a prominent figure in 1990s Hollywood , continues to grace the screen with her talent. Now 62 years old, Holly first captured audiences' attention as Deputy Sheriff Maxine Stewart in the acclaimed television series *Picket Fences*.

Her breakthrough role in film came with the 1993 biopic *Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story*, where she portrayed Linda Lee Cadwell, the wife of the legendary martial artist. However, it was her captivating performance as Mary Swanson in the 1994 comedy sensation *Dumb and Dumber* that cemented her status as a leading lady, alongside the equally charismatic Jim Carrey.

Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, culminating in a marriage in September 1996, though it sadly ended in divorce by July 1997. Holly’s versatility as an actress was further demonstrated through roles in films like *Beautiful Girls* (1996) as Darian Smalls and *What Women Want* (2000) as Gigi. Holly’s career trajectory began much earlier, however.

Born in Pennsylvania, she pursued higher education at Sarah Lawrence College in New York before embarking on her acting journey at the age of 20. Early television appearances included roles in *Hill Street Blues* and *Spenser: For Hire*. A significant step in her career was her portrayal of Julie Rand Chandler on the soap opera *All My Children* from 1986 to 1989.

She also took on the role of Betty Cooper in the TV movie *Archie: To Riverdale and Back Again* in 1990. The role of Maxine Stewart in *Picket Fences* from 1992 to 1996 proved pivotal, showcasing her ability to balance strength and vulnerability. Following her success in *Dragon* and *Dumb and Dumber*, Holly continued to take on diverse roles, appearing in Sydney Pollack’s 1995 remake of *Sabrina* with Harrison Ford, and *Down Periscope* (1996) alongside Kelsey Grammer.

She also featured in Oliver Stone’s *Any Given Sunday* (1999) as the wife of a football quarterback played by Dennis Quaid. Throughout her career, Holly has consistently demonstrated her range and adaptability. She took on the role of Director Jenny Shepard in *NCIS* from 2005 to 2008 and played Dr. Betty Rogers in the series *Motive*.

More recent film credits include *Field of Lost Shoes* (2014) and *The Blackcoat's Daughter* (2015), and a recurring role in the third season of *Designated Survivor* (2018). During the peak of her fame, Holly graced the covers of magazines like *Movieline*, *Empire*, and *InStyle*, solidifying her position as a Hollywood icon.

Her personal life has included three marriages – to Danny Quinn (1991-1993), Jim Carrey (1996-1997), and Francis Greco (2001-2014), with whom she shares three adopted sons, Henry, George, and Alexander Holly-Greco. Currently residing in Ontario with her children, Holly continues to pursue her passion for acting, and is now starring in *Broad Trip*, debuting on The Roku Channel on May 8th, alongside Sophia Bush. This new project marks another exciting chapter in the enduring career of a beloved Hollywood star





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lauren Holly Dumb And Dumber Bruce Lee Jim Carrey NCIS Broad Trip Hollywood Actress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adam Peaty Snubs Grandmother's Birthday Amid Family Feud, Celebrates Sister-in-LawOlympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his wife, Holly Ramsay, have sparked further controversy by celebrating the birthdays of Holly’s brother and Adam’s sister-in-law while reportedly ignoring his grandmother’s 84th birthday, deepening a family rift that began with his wedding.

Read more »

A Deep Dive: Are You A 90s Butter Mum?Move over almond, because the 90s butter mum is taking over. But what exactly is it, and how to tell if you are one. Here, experts weigh in.

Read more »

WWE Legend Sable Resurfaces at Wrestlemania After Years of SeclusionFormer WWE star Sable, known for her iconic 90s run and Playboy covers, surprised fans by appearing at Wrestlemania 42 with husband Brock Lesnar, ending a long period of privacy.

Read more »

Virgin Islands Star Holly Stark Announces PregnancyReality TV star Holly Stark, known from the Channel 4 show Virgin Islands, is expecting her first child with boyfriend David. The announcement was made on Instagram, with fans and former co-stars offering congratulations.

Read more »

Devil Wears Prada 2 Appears to Mock Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Ahead of Met GalaThe upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel is sparking controversy with alleged parallels to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, just as the couple prepares to co-chair the Met Gala. The film's portrayal of a tech mogul and social-climbing assistant has fueled speculation and drawn criticism, coinciding with protests against Bezos's business practices.

Read more »

Lauren Holly: From 90s Star to New Role in 'Broad Trip'A look back at the career of actress Lauren Holly, from her breakout roles in the 1990s to her latest project, 'Broad Trip,' debuting on The Roku Channel. Includes details on her past roles, personal life, and enduring presence in Hollywood.

Read more »