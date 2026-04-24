Lauren Holly: From 90s Star to New Role in 'Broad Trip'

A look back at the career of actress Lauren Holly, from her breakout roles in the 1990s to her latest project, 'Broad Trip,' debuting on The Roku Channel. Includes details on her past roles, personal life, and enduring presence in Hollywood.

Lauren Holly , a prominent figure in 1990s Hollywood , continues to grace the screen with her talent. Now 62 years old, Holly first captured audiences' attention as Deputy Sheriff Maxine Stewart in the acclaimed television series *Picket Fences*.

Her breakthrough role in film came with the 1993 biopic *Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story*, where she portrayed Linda Lee Cadwell, the wife of the legendary martial artist. However, it was her captivating performance as Mary Swanson in the 1994 comedy sensation *Dumb and Dumber* that cemented her status as a leading lady, alongside the charismatic Jim Carrey.

Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, culminating in a marriage in September 1996, though it sadly ended in divorce by July 1997. Holly’s versatility as an actress was further demonstrated through roles in films like *Beautiful Girls* (1996) as Darian Smalls and *What Women Want* (2000) as Gigi. Holly’s career trajectory began much earlier, however.

Born in Pennsylvania, she pursued higher education at Sarah Lawrence College in New York before embarking on her acting journey at the age of 20 with appearances in *Hill Street Blues* and *Spenser: For Hire*. A significant step in her early career was her role as Julie Rand Chandler on the soap opera *All My Children* from 1986 to 1989.

She also took on the role of Betty Cooper in the TV movie *Archie: To Riverdale and Back Again* in 1990. The role of Maxine Stewart in *Picket Fences* from 1992 to 1996 proved to be a pivotal moment, showcasing her ability to portray strong, complex characters. Following her success in *Picket Fences*, Holly continued to take on diverse roles, appearing in Sydney Pollack’s 1995 remake of *Sabrina* with Harrison Ford, and *Down Periscope* (1996) alongside Kelsey Grammer.

She also featured in Oliver Stone’s *Any Given Sunday* (1999) as the wife of a football quarterback played by Dennis Quaid, and *Turbulence* (1997) with Ray Liotta. Throughout the 1990s, Holly graced the covers of magazines like Movieline, Empire, and InStyle, solidifying her position as a Hollywood icon. Beyond the 90s, Holly continued to build a robust career.

From 2005 to 2008, she played Director Jenny Shepard on *NCIS*, and later took on the role of Dr. Betty Rogers on *Motive*. She appeared in the independent films *Field of Lost Shoes* (2014) and *The Blackcoat's Daughter* (2015), and made a guest appearance in the third season of *Designated Survivor* (2018). Now, Lauren Holly is returning to the screen in *Broad Trip*, a new comedy debuting on The Roku Channel on May 8th, alongside Sophia Bush.

Holly’s personal life has also seen its share of chapters. She has been married three times, first to actor Danny Quinn from 1991 to 1993, then to Jim Carrey, and later to Canadian investment banker Francis Greco from 2001 to 2014. With Greco, she adopted three sons: Henry, George, and Alexander Holly-Greco. Currently residing in Ontario with her children, Holly continues to balance her family life with her passion for acting, frequently traveling for her projects.

Her enduring career is a testament to her talent, versatility, and continued dedication to the craft





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