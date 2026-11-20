Lauren Price defeats Michaela Kotaskova via unanimous decision to claim the WBO title and become the undisputed welterweight world champion in Cardiff.

Lauren Price secured a historic milestone for Welsh boxing by becoming the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the organization's four-belt era. The Olympic gold medalist achieved this status on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with a commanding performance against Michaela Kotaskova. By adding the vacant WBO title to her existing WBA, WBC, and IBF belts, Price completed the set of major world championships in the 147-pound division.

Undisputed Champion Wins Unanimous Decision

Lauren Price won the bout via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 100-90 in her favor. The scores reflected a complete shutout, demonstrating her total dominance over the Czech challenger throughout the ten-round contest. This victory officially crowned Price as the premier fighter in the welterweight division, a title she had pursued with relentless dedication since turning professional.

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Historic Achievement for Welsh Boxing Legacy

This victory marks a significant moment for the sporting history of Wales, as Price is the nation's first ever undisputed world champion under the current four-belt system. Furthermore, she holds the distinction of being the first female British boxer to achieve this specific level of unification. The win cements her status not only as a national icon but as a global elite athlete who has successfully defended her stature against top-tier international competition.

Dominant Performance Shuts Out Challenger

Michaela Kotaskova struggled to find any rhythm against Price's skilled southpaw stance and aggressive offensive output. Price controlled the ring from the opening bell, using stiff left crosses and rapid flurries to keep the taller Kotaskova at bay. The Welsh champion effectively neutralized the Czech fighter's attempts to apply pressure, often moving backwards and to the sides to frustrate her opponent's attacks. A significant turning point occurred in the fifth round when Kotaskova suffered a cut near her left eye following an accidental head clash, yet she continued to fight despite the disadvantage.

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Post-Fight Comments on Future Boxing Goals

After the final bell, Price expressed her gratitude to the Cardiff crowd and affirmed her continued ambition in the sport. She described becoming undisputed as a professional dream that she has now fully realized, stating she has ticked every major accolade available in boxing. However, she emphasized that she is far from finished, citing many years of competitive career ahead of her and a focus on building a lasting legacy through big fights. While currently undisputed at welterweight, Price hinted at the possibility of moving up in weight classes to challenge for further titles.

Market Impact and Next Scheduled Steps

The confirmation of Price as the unified champion establishes her as the clear number one in the 147-pound division, simplifying the landscape for potential future matchups. Promoters and fans are now looking toward the next logical steps in her career, with Price explicitly mentioning that the focus is on securing high-profile legacy bouts. Her ability to move up in weight suggests that major organizations may consider her for unification bouts in higher divisions, keeping her name central to professional boxing discussions in the coming months.