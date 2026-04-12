Lauren Sanchez Bezos Opens Up: '20 Percent Happier' and Ready for More

Lauren Sanchez Bezos shares details of her life with Jeff Bezos, including her daily routines, expressions of joy, and their philanthropic endeavors in a recent interview.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos , the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos , recently shared insights into her life during a candid interview with The New York Times. The 56-year-old, known for her vibrant personality, expressed a remarkable sense of contentment, stating she believes she is "20 percent happier" than the average person. This assertion, made in the context of her opulent lifestyle and marriage to the third-wealthiest man in the world, paints a picture of a life filled with joy and fulfillment.

Sanchez Bezos's reflections offer a glimpse into the daily routines and values that shape her experience, which, according to her, goes far beyond the public perception. The interview delved into various aspects of Sanchez Bezos's daily life, including her routines with her husband, Jeff Bezos. The couple's days begin with a shared gratitude practice, where they each list ten things they are thankful for, making sure not to repeat items from the previous day. Following this, they enjoy their morning coffee in a sunroom, with each person's mug reflecting their unique personality. They then engage in activities together, such as playing pickleball and working out with a personal trainer six days a week. Sanchez Bezos emphasized the importance of their shared experiences, highlighting her deep reliance on Bezos's advice and companionship. She described Bezos as her best friend, sharing everything with him, and seeking his input on significant matters, even in her creative endeavors, like her second children's book. This intimate bond suggests a supportive partnership, where mutual respect and shared interests play a crucial role in their relationship. Beyond her personal life, Sanchez Bezos discussed her philanthropic work, primarily through the Bezos Earth Fund, where she serves as vice chair. In this role, she actively engages with technological advancements aimed at improving the world. Her work includes researching nuclear and geothermal power costs, investing in satellite systems for wildfire detection, and deploying AI tools for reforestation and illegal fishing monitoring. She is also committed to saving endangered species. Additionally, the couple has initiated the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, granting significant funds to prominent figures like Jose Andres, Dolly Parton, and Van Jones to support their charitable endeavors. Sanchez Bezos's involvement with these causes, alongside her husband, highlights their dedication to making a positive impact on society and contributing to global sustainability efforts. She emphasizes that the public only sees a fraction of her life and that the most important aspects are the intimate ones, such as family.





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