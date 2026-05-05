Lauren Sanchez Mocked for Boasting About Two-Pound Weight Loss Before Met Gala

Lauren Sanchez faced online backlash after revealing she lost two pounds by training with the New York Fire Department ahead of the Met Gala, with many dismissing it as insignificant water weight. She and Jeff Bezos were lead sponsors of the event.

Lauren Sanchez is facing online criticism after publicly mentioning a two-pound weight loss she achieved in preparation for the Met Gala . The 56-year-old attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning navy blue Schiaparelli gown, complete with off-the-shoulder silver straps, a low neckline, and lace-up corset detailing.

She accessorized with diamond earrings and loose waves. Sanchez revealed she lost the weight while participating in a physically demanding training session with the New York Fire Department, which included navigating a smoke-filled obstacle course in full firefighter gear and practicing rescue techniques. She described the experience as 'bananas' but enjoyable, and highlighted its benefit to the Leary Firefighters Foundation and the FDNY Foundation.

However, her announcement of the weight loss was met with skepticism and mockery online. Many commenters dismissed it as simply water weight lost through dehydration, with one person writing, 'That's literally water weight. She dehydrated herself.

' Others made light of the situation with jokes about drinking water or pointed out that everyday fluctuations in weight are normal. Experts from the Cleveland Clinic note that daily weight can naturally vary by five to six pounds due to water retention or loss. Sanchez and her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, were prominent sponsors of this year's Met Gala, serving as honorary co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

Reports suggest they contributed at least $10 million to sponsor the event. The Met Gala's theme this year was 'Fashion is Art,' building upon the broader concept of 'Costume Art.

' The event preceded the opening of a spring exhibition at the museum on May 10th, which explores the body in fashion through three categories: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The guest list included numerous celebrities and high-profile figures, such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Bad Bunny, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, and Isha Ambani. Actress Blake Lively also made a surprise appearance in an archival Versace gown.

While the dress code was clearly defined, some attendees were criticized for outfits that didn't align with the theme, while others, like Sarah Paulson, used their attire for social commentary. Even the new Vogue editor, Chloe Malle, received attention for her ensemble. Malle, who previously profiled Sanchez for Vogue, praised her as a 'force' and highlighted the positive impact of Sanchez and Bezos's involvement on the exhibition's realization.

The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be on display from May 10th through January 10th of the following year





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