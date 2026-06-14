Lauren Sanchez turns heads in a plunging blue minidress as she departs her hotel for dinner in Paris

Lauren Sanchez, the 56-year-old former newscaster, turned heads in a plunging blue minidress as she departed her hotel for dinner in Paris on Sunday. The outfit, which showcased her incredible figure, was a stark contrast to her previous low-key family night out with her eldest son Nikko and his NFL star dad Tony Gonzalez for sushi at a Hollywood hotspot.

Lauren Sanchez turned heads in a plunging blue minidress as she departed her hotel for dinner in Paris on Sunday. The former newscaster, 56, who recently raised eyebrows by chairing the Met Gala alongside billionaire husband Jeff Bezos , showed off her incredible figure in the crochet dress.

The outing comes after Lauren traded her red carpet glam for a low-key family night out, joining her eldest son Nikko and his NFL star dad Tony Gonzalez for sushi at a Hollywood hotspot. Gone were the custom $400,000 Dolce & Gabbana gowns, replaced by a casual blue track jacket, white leggings and a high ponytail. Lauren Sanchez made sure to turn heads in a plunging blue minidress as she departed her hotel for dinner in Paris on Sunday.

The former newscaster, 56, who recently raised eyebrows by chairing the Met Gala alongside billionaire husband Jeff Bezos, showed off her incredible figure in the crochet dress. The outing comes after Lauren traded her red carpet glam for a low-key family night out, joining her eldest son Nikko and his NFL star dad Tony Gonzalez for sushi at a Hollywood hotspot.

Gone were the custom $400,000 Dolce & Gabbana gowns, replaced by a casual blue track jacket, white leggings and a high ponytail. Mother-of-three Lauren shares son Evan, 20, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, but this rare mother-son outing kept the focus firmly on Nikko, 25. Keeping a low profile behind oversized dark sunglasses, Lauren perfectly matched the casual vibe of her son and her ex-boyfriend, both dressed in muted black and grey tones.

Despite past drama - including her affair with Bezos, which began while she was still married to Whitesell and he was married to MacKenzie Scott - Lauren appears to have kept an amicable co-parenting dynamic with both exes. Lauren and Gonzalez first started dating around 2000, shortly after she split from NFL star Anthony Miller. They welcomed Dolce & Gabbana model Nikko in 2002, though the couple eventually went their separate ways.

Their breakup was anything but quiet - rumors of cheating flew in every direction - but in recent years, the exes have clearly moved past the drama. They've been spotted together at family outings, often with their new partners, proving that co-parenting can be surprisingly cordial. Lauren has even described Gonzalez as one of her 'best friends.

' His wife October remains close to Lauren - so close, in fact, that she even attended her bachelorette party in Paris in 2025. Lauren put on a very leggy display in the strappy figure hugging number, which boasted a dazzling cowl neckline and a sheer skirt. The ex American journalist strutted her stuff in a pair of towering beige stilettos and accessorised with huge diamond stud earrings.

Styling her brunette tresses in a neat waved ponytail, Lauren toted her belongings in a clear clutch and opted for a pair of sunglasses. She was all smiles as she exited her hotel to a number of photographers before hopping into a waiting car to head for dinner in the French capital.

Meanwhile Jeff Bezos was spotted in the capital wearing a black shirt and matching trousers. The billionaire was spotted on the photo arriving at Grand Palais. The blended family has also been seen enjoying some high-end adventures together, including time aboard Bezos' luxury yacht. Lauren later began a relationship with Hollywood agent and Endeavor co-founder Whitesell, who is now happily married to Australian actress Pia Miller.

They were together for more than a decade when Lauren's affair with Bezos came to light in early 2019. The exact start of their romance is unclear, but the National Enquirer first exposed the relationship that January. Shortly after the revelation, the billionaire divorced his wife of more than 25 years and mother of his four children Scott, while Lauren left Whitesell. At the time, the bombshell report claimed the pair had been involved in an eight-month affair.

It turned out to be one of the most expensive divorces in history as Bezos handed over $38billion to Scott. The former couple met in 1992 when they were both working at the investment firm D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York City. Things moved very quickly for the pair.

They were engaged three months after their first date and married three months later. After tying the knot in 1993, the couple quit their jobs and moved to Seattle, Washington, so Bezos could launch Amazon. Scott stood fiercely by his side as his online bookstore was transformed into a massive, multi-billion-dollar company. Over the years, they welcomed three sons together and adopted a daughter from Chin





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Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos Tony Gonzalez Nikko Paris Met Gala Dolce & Gabbana Amazon Mackenzie Scott Patrick Whitesell Pia Miller National Enquirer D.E. Shaw & Co.

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