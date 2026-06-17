Lauren Silverman Opens Up About Scarlet Letter Feeling During Pregnancy with Simon Cowell's Child

Lauren Silverman reveals the emotional struggle of being pregnant with Simon Cowell's baby while still married, admitting she felt like a scarlet woman and deserved the public backlash.

Lauren Silverman , now known as Lauren Cowell, has opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced when she became pregnant with Simon Cowell 's child while still married to her then-husband Andrew Silverman.

In a candid interview on the Happy Mum podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, Lauren described feeling like a modern-day scarlet woman, carrying a stigma that followed her everywhere. She admitted that she brought the situation upon herself and therefore deserved the harsh public scrutiny she endured. The affair reportedly began during a holiday in Barbados with Simon and her husband of ten years.

Lauren and Andrew had a son named Adam, now 20, and Lauren's primary concern was shielding him from the fallout. She confessed that she never truly experienced the joy of pregnancy because she was constantly in a state of fight or flight, trying to survive each day without falling apart.

The intense media coverage made her feel as if she were walking around with a scarlet letter on the Upper East Side of New York, where everyone seemed to know her story. Despite the pain, she refrained from complaining because she acknowledged her role in causing the situation. Andrew filed for divorce citing adultery, and Lauren and Simon eventually became a couple, getting engaged in December 2021.

Simon has often credited his son Eric, now 12, with transforming his life from a workaholic to a devoted father. Lauren recalled Simon's emotional reaction to Eric's birth, noting that fatherhood completely changed him. The couple is now focused on protecting their son from the dangers of social media, advocating for stricter age restrictions. Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced sweeping reforms to raise the minimum age for social media platforms to 16, a move Lauren supports.

The interview sheds light on the lasting impact of that tumultuous period and how Lauren has grown from the experience. She emphasized that while the past no longer defines her, it certainly did for a while. The story is a testament to resilience and the complexities of navigating personal mistakes under the public eye. Lauren's honesty about her feelings of guilt and shame offers a rare glimpse into the emotional weight carried by those caught in tabloid scandals.

She hopes her story can help others who may be facing similar challenges, reminding them that it is possible to move forward and find happiness despite past mistakes. The interview also touched on the importance of family and protecting children from online harms, a cause Lauren and Simon are passionate about. They have banned Eric from social media and are actively campaigning for safer internet regulations.

Lauren's journey from scandal to stability is a powerful narrative of redemption and personal growth, illustrating how even the most difficult circumstances can lead to positive change when approached with honesty and determination. The full podcast episode provides an in-depth look at Lauren's reflections on motherhood, public perception, and the transformative power of love and family





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