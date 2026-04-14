Lauren Silverman Relaxes Phone Rules for Son Eric After Snapchat Discovery

Lauren Silverman, partner of Simon, details the reasons behind her decision to allow her son Eric, 12, to have a phone, despite initial reservations. She has also joined the 'Raise The Age' campaign, advocating for stricter social media regulations for children.

Lauren Silverman , mother of 12-year-old Eric , has opened up about her decision to relax her strict no-phone rule. Initially opposed to her son having a phone, she and her partner Simon were forced to reconsider after discovering Eric had secretly downloaded Snapchat on Lauren’s phone. Simon, who has been without a phone for eight years, has previously expressed his happiness with the change. In a recent interview, Lauren detailed the boundaries she's set for Eric , coinciding with her support for the campaign advocating to raise the minimum age for social media access to 16.

Lauren shared that Eric would frequently use her phone to listen to music in the car, leaving her unaware of his other activities. Her realization came when she found out about his secret Snapchat usage, a discovery that 'really freaked' her out. She said that she became aware of Eric's secret Snapchat use, which prompted her to reconsider her stance. She spoke of her and Simon's long-standing concerns regarding social media, which influenced their initial reluctance to provide Eric with a phone. Eventually, they decided to provide him with a phone but implemented strict guidelines.

Lauren confirmed that Eric's phone is devoid of social media apps, with his access limited to texting and WhatsApp for communication with his friends. She also revealed that she is part of Eric's group chats to monitor the conversations, although she doesn't actively participate. The decision to permit Eric a phone with restricted access was a compromise motivated by Eric's desire to communicate with his peers. Lauren mentioned that Eric wasn't particularly interested in social media but simply wanted a means to connect with his friends. The couple agreed to let Eric have a phone with texting and calling capabilities, while blocking access to Snapchat or any other social media platforms.

Lauren made the point that she is holding this boundary because social media is a completely different world filled with pressure, comparison, and toxicity. The family are currently postponing social media use. Lauren continued by sharing that she has also put other rules in place, such as no phones in Eric's bedroom, at the dinner table, or during family time. She underscored her belief that real-life interactions should always take precedence over technology.

This revelation came after Lauren had previously revealed her feelings on Instagram about the decision, writing that she and Simon held off on providing Eric with a phone for a long period of time. However, a conversation with Eric about his desire to connect with friends led them to re-evaluate. Her concerns echo those of many parents grappling with the impact of social media on children. Lauren's actions align with her commitment to safeguarding her son's well-being in the digital age.

This decision comes as the House of Commons is set to vote on a proposal to ban social media for those under 16. Lauren is advocating for increased safety measures for children's use of social media and is supporting the 'Raise the Age' campaign. She has also spoken with Ellen Roome, whose teenage son died due to social media harms. Together, they are supporting a petition to establish safer laws for children's use of social media. This initiative reflects a growing concern regarding the potential dangers of unrestricted social media access for children. Lauren's stance highlights the need for a balanced approach that combines parental guidance and technological limitations, while promoting the importance of a healthy balance between online and offline activities.





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