Laurence Billam pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility after smothering his wife Shirley at their Exeter home, citing despair over aging and loss of quality of life.

Laurence Billam, a 92-year-old man, admitted to killing his wife Shirley at their supported living flat in Exeter, stating that the couple decided to end their lives because they could no longer enjoy their remaining years. The incident occurred in the couple's residence at Edwards Court, where the pair had moved shortly after celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Guilty Plea At Exeter Crown Court

Billam appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday to plead guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, a charge that acknowledges his mental state at the time of the act. The court heard that he had initially been charged with murder following the discovery of Shirley Billam's body, but the prosecution accepted the reduced charge after psychiatric assessments confirmed his substantially impaired judgment. A judge has warned Billam that he could still face a custodial sentence despite the guilty plea to the lesser charge.

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Decades Of Devotion And Care

The couple shared a 70-year marriage characterized by deep mutual devotion and happiness, according to a statement from their daughter Deborah. Deborah described her parents as having a long and loving relationship where they hardly ever argued, with Laurence, a former army veteran who served with distinction for 22 years, prioritizing his wife's happiness above his own. She noted that their bond was evident to all who knew them, with one resident at their care facility stating that Laurence was always gentle towards Shirley and that the couple never had a bad word for one another.

Health Deterioration And Modern Challenges

Shirley Billam, 87, experienced significant health declines in recent years, including mobility issues, osteoporosis, kidney problems, a broken shoulder blade, and knee replacements, which led to visible depression. Laurence also struggled with the increasing reliance on technology and internet-based systems required in modern life, as noted by prosecutor Ray Tully. The couple moved into Edwards Court on Millbrook Lane on March 16, 2026, seeking better support, but they found that the new environment did not improve their quality of life or alleviate their struggles.

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The Tragic Event And Discovery

On April 19, support workers conducted a welfare check after the couple failed to attend a scheduled Sunday lunch. Inside the flat, a worker found Billam on the floor, who calmly informed him that his wife was dead in the bedroom and that he had smothered her with a pillow and taken an overdose of tablets. Billam explicitly stated he intended to die so he could be with his wife, and he requested that the police be called immediately. A suicide note addressed to "To whom it may concern" was found beside the couple's passports and a diary, apologizing for the actions and explaining that life in old age had become so unenjoyable he saw no other option.

Mental Health Assessment And Hospitalization

Following the incident, Billam was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where he remained conscious for over a week and refused assistance, stating he did not want to leave his wife to deal with the aftermath. Three independent psychiatrists assessed Billam and unanimously agreed that there was substantial evidence to support the defense of diminished responsibility, noting that he appeared confused and admitted to having a "brainstorm." The post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of Shirley Billam's death was consistent with the details provided in Billam's note and his confession to the support worker.