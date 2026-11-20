Pam Nugent shares the tragic story of her son Laurence Nugent, who died from bulimia at 24, highlighting six critical warning signs for male eating disorders.

The death of Laurence Nugent serves as a harrowing reminder of the silent crisis affecting young men and eating disorders. Pam Nugent reveals that her son suffered from bulimia for eight years before dying at age 24 in Belfast. This tragedy highlights the urgent need for better recognition of mental health issues in males, who often face immense shame and societal pressure.

The Tragic Story of Laurence Nugent

Laurence Nugent was a handsome, athletic, and kind young man who hid a severe struggle with bulimia for eight years. At his worst, he purged consumed food up to 25 times daily, placing extreme strain on his heart. He died on his way to his bedroom in September 2009 after complaining of chest pain earlier that day. He was just 24 years old at the time of his passing. His mother, Pam Nugent, now runs The Laurence Trust to help others recognize these hidden signs.

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Hidden Signs of Bulimia in Boys

The earliest indicators of Laurence Nugent's illness may have appeared when he was just 11 years old. He sometimes regurgitated food after eating, though his father Francis and Pam assumed it was overindulgence. For years, he appeared happy and fit, playing football and maintaining an athletic physique. The condition progressed silently, masked by his active lifestyle and private nature. This deception made it incredibly difficult for his family to identify the problem early on.

Warning Signs Parents Must Recognize

Pam Nugent identifies six critical signs of eating disorders that parents should watch for in their sons. Significant weight changes and loose clothing should not be dismissed as growth spurts or new fitness regimes. Boys might disappear to the bathroom repeatedly during or after meals to purge without being heard. They may also claim to be starving hours after eating large meals, hiding the true extent of their bingeing and purging cycles. These behavioral shifts are often dismissed as teenage moodiness or picky eating habits.

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The Role of Social Media and Shame

The rise of toxic influencers like Andrew Tate exacerbates the issue by promoting rigid masculinity and physique ideals. Pam Nugent fears such figures amplify pressure on young men to conform to unrealistic body standards. Laurence Nugent felt enormous shame about his condition, refusing to engage with his parents until weeks before his death. Even then, the long-term health damage was too profound to reverse. His heart stopped beating just two weeks after he finally shared his struggles with his family.

The Laurence Trust and Future Prevention

Since his death, Pam Nugent has dedicated her life to educating families about eating disorders in men. She established The Laurence Trust to support boys, men, and their loved ones in recognizing these illnesses. The organization aims to dismantle the stigma that prevents young men from seeking help. By understanding that weight fluctuations, secretive behavior, and physical complaints like stomach pain are serious warning signs, families can intervene earlier. Early recognition is key to recovery and preventing tragedies like the one that claimed Laurence Nugent.